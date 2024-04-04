Urbn launches Nanolink Power Bank with Built-In Type-C Cable

India, April 04 2024: Urbn, a leading D2C charging solution brand, recently launched its premium Nanolink power bank series. This ultra-compact device is equipped with a built-in Type C cable for seamless input and output. Harnessing superfast charging capabilities with Power Delivery (PD) compatibility, which charges devices to 50% charge in just 30 minutes – a remarkable 2.5 times faster than traditional charging capability.

This rapid charging speed ensures that you spend less time tethered to a charging outlet and more time enjoying your devices on the go.

Users can buy these products at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Urbn’s own D2C platform, Urbnworld.com.

Urbn’s Nanolink Power Bank boasts premium craftsmanship and rapid 22.5W charging unlike any other in this segment. Available in 10,000 mAh capacity, it’s a standout addition to Urbn’s exclusive ‘black edition’ range. Easily compatible with iOS, Android, and even the latest iPhone 15, its built-in link serves as input/output, even charging the power bank itself. Surpassing competitors with triple output functionality and advanced EV charging batteries, Urbn’s Nanolink Power Bank promises unparalleled convenience and exceptional performance. This impressive feature allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed or reliability.

However, the convenience factor cannot be overstated. With its attached cable always on hand, ready for use, you can say goodbye to the frustration of searching for misplaced charging accessories. The built-in C-type cable means you always have a charging solution at your fingertips, ready to go whenever you need it. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the move, you can rest assured knowing that you’re prepared to charge your devices at a moment’s notice. Urbn’s Nanolink Power Bank truly offers the ultimate combination of convenience, performance, and style, all in one sleek package.

Speaking about the recent launch of Urbn’s latest premium Nanolink power banks, Sagar Gwallani, founder and CEO, Urbn commented, “At Urbn, we’re driven by the mission to enhance your daily tech experience with smart solutions and that’s exactly what our new product intents to do, Transforming how you charge your devices, eliminating the need for multiple charging cables with its built-in cable for seamless connectivity on the go. With the

introduction of this innovative solution, we’ll be marking another milestone in Urbn’s journey to redefine the charging industry.”

Urbn’s Nanolink Power Bank is your ultimate charging solution featuring a built-in Type-C cable, BIS certification for quality which includes a 12-layer circuit protection system for safety. It’s available in vibrant colour options, including black and camo, and it’s both stylish and reliable. And backed by a one-year replacement warranty, it’s the smart choice for powering your devices on the go.

Urbn, a leading brand in charging solutions, holds top seller status on Amazon and dominates sales at Croma stores, with over 8 million products sold to date, boasting an impressive average rating of 4.1.