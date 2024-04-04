Celeb Favorite Adrienne Landau Brand to Partner with Cornelia Guest

February 4, 2024 (New York, NY) – Meridian Brands, LLC announces a partnership between Adrienne Landau and actor, decorated equestrian, philanthropist, fashion designer, and author Cornelia Guest. The Adrienne Landau X Cornelia Guest capsule collection, a first for the brand, will include a series of seasonal drops with the first debuting for Fall 2024.

“Meridian Brands engaged in a relationship with Adrienne because we believe in the brand, its historical roots, and its ability to authentically transition into a fully dimensional fashion brand. I met Cornelia and was immediately taken by her interest in the brand and her unique perspective as a generational tastemaker in the fashion world. Both Adrienne and I are thrilled to have her input and curation in the collection – now and for seasons to come,” says Olin Lancaster, CEO Meridian Brands, LLC.

Adrienne Landau defined exotic glamour in the in the 80’s and 90’s and her sense of style carried forward for years. As the hallmark of glam through the decades, a spectrum of fashion icons embraced the brand from Diana Vreeland and Diana Ross to today’s stylemakers including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and many more. Originally rooted in outerwear, the brand pillars of glamour and effortless elegance have expanded to include a full product offering including RTW and accessories.

The partnership with Cornelia Guest is a natural extension of the brand’s journey celebrating its heritage of craft, quality, and everyday glamour. Ms. Guest’s fashion sensibility merges seamlessly with the essence of the brand, in addition to her passion for animals. After years of designing with fur, Adrienne Landau was an early adaptor of exclusively designing with faux fur – the partnership honors this shared reverence for the power of animals and the inspiration they provide.

The inaugural Adrienne Landau X Cornelia Guest drop is a capsule collection representing foundational pieces for the ultimate dream wardrobe. Created as a modern dressing system, each piece was painstakingly designed to provide wardrobe solutions for everyday life. A mix of expertly tailored pieces from blazers to trousers, cozy sweaters trimmed in faux fur for a touch of glam, universally-flattering denim along with blouses for a dash of polish provide countless outfitting options. The pièce de resistanceis an array of the brand’s iconic outerwear to complete every look.

The Adrienne Landau X Cornelia Guest capsule, along with the full Adrienne Landau Fall ’24 collection, will be available at select retailers and at AdrienneLandau.com early September 2024. Subsequent Adrienne Landau X Cornelia Guest drops will follow for Holiday 2024 and beyond.