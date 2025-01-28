Vedanta Ultimate Badminton League Concludes with a Spectacular Finale

January 28, 2025: Goa The Vedanta Ultimate Badminton League (UBL) came to a gripping conclusion after two days of electrifying matches and a showcase of stellar talent. Organized by the Goa Sports Club and Goa Badminton Association, and proudly supported by Vedanta Sesa Goa as the Title Sponsor, this 5th edition of the tournament cemented its place as a marquee event in Goa’s sports calendar.

The final day featured two high-octane matches at the Peddem Indoor Stadium, Mapusa. The 3rd-place match saw Flying Gravity edge past Ace Raqueteers in a nail-biting finish, clinching the victory at 150-148. In an equally thrilling grand finale, Sparkling Stars outplayed Asher’s Smashers with a narrow win of 150-147, lifting the championship trophy and etching their names in the league’s history. Parth Joshi and Om Nandanwar of Sparkling Stars were named the “Pair of the Match” for their outstanding performance, which was instrumental in securing the championship title for their team.

The closing ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Manoj Patil, President of Goa Badminton Association; Mr. Narhar Thakur, Vice President of the Badminton Association of India; Mr. Praveen Shenoy, President of Goa Sports Club and Secretary of GBA; and executives from the title sponsors Vedanta Sesa Goa. Players from the top four teams were felicitated with medals, trophies, and mementos, and a cash prize of ₹5 Lakhs was awarded to the top-performing teams and owners.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa, said, “Congratulations to all participants and organisers of the Vedanta UBL 2025. The League showcased the top Badminton talent in Goa. The high level of performance on display underscores the importance of providing our sportspersons the right platform and opportunity to hone their skills. We, at Vedanta Sesa Goa, are proud to have supported their sporting endeavours and to have contributed to the development of our sporting superstars.” Manoj Patil, President of Goa Badminton Association, remarked, “The Vedanta UBL has set a new benchmark in organizing sporting events in Goa. The level of competition and enthusiasm displayed by the players has been phenomenal. This league is not just about competition; it’s about nurturing talent and growing the sport in the state. We thank Vedanta Sesa Goa for their support, which has elevated the tournament to unprecedented heights.” Mr. Narhar Thakur, Vice President of the Badminton Association of India, added, “The Vedanta UBL has become a shining example of how badminton leagues can encourage local talent and provide them with a competitive platform. Initiatives like these are crucial for the growth of badminton in India, and I am thrilled to see Goa emerging as a hub for the sport.”

The league witnessed participation from six teams, comprising over 160 players, including 15 from outside Goa. With Vedanta Sesa Goa’s support, the tournament has grown into an event that not only celebrates the spirit of badminton but also contributes to the holistic development of sports in the state.

As the curtains draw on this year’s edition, the Vedanta Ultimate Badminton League leaves behind a legacy of camaraderie, thrilling matches, and a promising future for badminton in Goa