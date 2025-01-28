Abans Investment Managers Shines with ₹1,000 Crore AUM Celebration at Confluence 2025

Mumbai, January 28, 2025: Abans Investment Managers Ltd (AIML), the alternative investment management subsidiary of Abans Holdings Limited, marked a proud milestone in its journey, celebrating the achievement of ₹1,000 Crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) with an exclusive event, “Confluence 2025.” The grand celebration brought together over 200 mutual fund and wealth management channel partners and distributors from across India, fostering collaboration and setting the stage for continued success.

The event, held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai, was a vibrant gathering of industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders. Attendees reflected on the remarkable journey of Abans Investment Managers while discussing future strategies to drive growth and innovation in the wealth management space.

Bhavik Thakkar, CEO of Abans Investment Managers Ltd, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, saying, “This milestone is a testament to the trust our clients and distributors have placed in us. Many of our clients, who have personally experienced the value of our products and services, have actively supported us in this journey. We are also deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our distributor network, which has been instrumental in channelizing AUM across our product offerings.” He further added, “As we look ahead, our focus will remain on accelerating AUM growth by strengthening our brand presence, enhancing product offerings, and expanding our distribution outreach. ‘Confluence 2025’ is a celebration and a commitment to building stronger partnerships and achieving greater milestones together.”

The evening featured insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and a celebratory toast to the company’s accomplishments. Attendees left inspired, with a shared vision of continuing the momentum and driving sustained growth for Abans Investment Managers.

This landmark achievement reinforces the company’s position as a trusted name in the wealth management industry and sets the foundation for its next phase of growth.

Abans Investment Managers Ltd offers a range of alternative investment products, including Portfolio Management Services, Nifty/Stock performance-linked Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), and Overseas Funds.