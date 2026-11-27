Mumbai, Nov 27: Indian equity markets witnessed a subdued opening on Friday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty trading in the red as investors adopted a cautious approach after the recent market rally. Weakness in IT stocks, elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty over international trade developments influenced early trading sentiment.

The BSE Sensex opened at 84,093.24, falling nearly 200 points or 0.28 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 began the session at 25,839.25, registering a decline of 45.25 points or 0.17 per cent.

IT Stocks Under Pressure, Metal Shares Lead Gains

The information technology sector emerged as a major drag on the market, with the Nifty IT index falling nearly 1 per cent in early trade.

In contrast, metal stocks witnessed strong buying interest, pushing the Nifty Metal index up by approximately 2 per cent. Consumer durables, cement, real estate and healthcare stocks also traded positively, gaining up to 0.87 per cent.

Institutional Buying Offers Support

Despite the weak opening, continued investment from institutional investors remains a positive factor for the domestic market.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) recorded net purchases of Rs 5,843 crore on Thursday, marking their 12th consecutive session of buying. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also strengthened their market participation, purchasing equities worth Rs 5,630 crore.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Keep Investors Alert

International crude oil prices remain a significant concern, with Brent crude moving above $96 per barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Higher oil prices could increase India’s import expenditure and create inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, fresh US tariff proposals have added another layer of uncertainty to the global trade environment.

Nifty Support and Resistance Levels

Technically, the Nifty is facing resistance in the 25,900–26,000 range. Analysts consider 25,750 an important support level. A sustained break below this mark could expose the index to further weakness towards 25,300.

On the upside, holding above 25,850 could improve sentiment and potentially open the way towards 26,300.

Indian Markets May Witness Near-Term Consolidation

Market participants are expected to remain watchful amid mixed domestic and international signals. While consistent FII and DII inflows and improving economic fundamentals offer underlying support, elevated crude oil prices and global uncertainties could limit further gains.

Investors may therefore prefer selective stock picking and closely monitor institutional flows, commodity prices and global market movements before taking fresh positions.