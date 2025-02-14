Walplast Expands HomeSure MasterTouch Line with New Lush Emulsions & Prime Primers

Mumbai, February 14th, 2025:

Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of building and construction materials, has unveiled the expansion of its esteemed HomeSure MasterTouch portfolio with the launch of the new HomeSure MasterTouch Lush (Interior & Exterior Emulsion) and HomeSure MasterTouch Prime (Interior & Exterior Primer). These new offerings are strategically positioned as high-quality, yet affordable, high-performance solutions designed to enable individuals to achieve their dream of beautiful homes and “Elevating Lifestyles” (Raho Shaan Se).

The HomeSure MasterTouch Lush Interior Emulsion is a high-quality yet affordable wall paint that delivers best-in-class coverage and an aesthetically appealing, durable finish. Formulated with premium pigments and acrylic binders, it ensures excellent coverage, colour retention, and resistance to fungus, making it an ideal choice for homeowners seeking durability and value. Meanwhile, the HomeSure MasterTouch Lush Exterior Emulsion is specifically engineered to withstand varying weather conditions, particularly in regions with frequent rain and moderate humidity. With strong adhesion and UV-resistant properties, it protects exterior walls against algae growth and black spots while maintaining an elegant matte appearance.

Adding to its comprehensive range, Walplast introduces the HomeSure MasterTouch Prime Interior and Exterior Primers, offering superior adhesion, excellent whiteness, and long-lasting durability. These primers enhance the topcoat application, ensuring a flawless, smooth finish for both interior and exterior surfaces. Engineered with excellent workability and eco-friendly attributes, the primers are free from heavy metals, low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), and protect against algae and fungus, making them a reliable base for any painting project.

“At Walplast, we are committed to providing innovative and accessible solutions that enhance the beauty and longevity of homes. The HomeSure MasterTouch range is designed with the modern homeowner in mind—delivering affordability without compromising on quality. Our focus is to empower individuals to bring their dream homes to life with reliable and superior products,” said Kaushal Mehta, Managing Director of Walplast. Aniruddha Sinha, Senior Vice President Marketing, CSR, and Business Head – P2P Division, Walplast added, “The HomeSure MasterTouch Lush and Prime range align with our vision of offering peace of mind to customers with durable, aesthetic, and affordable solutions for every home. The “Elevate your lifestyle” reflects our belief that everyone deserves to live in a home they take pride in. With this launch, we continue our mission of enabling dreams of beautiful homes for all.”

The newly launched products will be available across key markets, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The HomeSure MasterTouch portfolio also includes premium emulsions such as Bloom and Vivid, as well as a premium primer, catering to diverse customer needs in the construction and home improvement sectors.

Walplast’s HomeSure portfolio encompasses a comprehensive range of construction solutions, including Wall Putty, Tile Adhesives, Gypsum-based products, Construction Chemicals, AAC blocks, and more. With a robust network of over 800 active distributors, 6000 dealers, and more than 65,000 influencers, the HomeSure division continues to be the preferred choice in the construction ecosystem, reinforcing Walplast’s position as an industry leader.