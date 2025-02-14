Mrs. Neerja Birla Champions Youth Mental Health with the Inaugural ‘Mpowering Minds Summit 2025

Mumbai, February 14th, 2025: India’s youth are its greatest asset, with 47% under 25 years, poised to drive the nation’s future. However, with 50% of mental health issues emerging by age 14 and 75% by 24, and the lack of early intervention threaten this potential. The WHO warns that mental health disorders could cost India $1.03 trillion by 2030, underscoring the urgent need for action. To address this crisis, Mrs. Neerja Birla Led Mpowering Minds Summit 2025 with the focus on Youth mental health will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and mental health advocates on February 26, 2025, at ITC Grand Central in Mumbai. The summit will focus on driving meaningful change in youth mental health by building stronger mental health systems, eliminating stigma, and integrating mental health education into schools.

Speaking on the urgent need to prioritize youth mental health, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower, emphasized “Youth mental health is not just a conversation—it is an urgent call to action. We must move beyond awareness to systemic change that ensures access to care, eradicates stigma, and integrates mental well-being into every aspect of young lives. The Mpowering Minds Summit 2025, the first of its kind in Asia, is built on three critical pillars—Acceptance, Action, and Advocacy—to drive long-term solutions for youth mental health. A nation’s true progress is not measured by economic growth alone but by the resilience and well-being of its people. India, as one of the world’s youngest economies, has a unique opportunity to equip its youth with the right tools to navigate mental health challenges, enabling them to lead healthier, more productive lives—fueling stronger economic growth. The time to act is now—to build a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers and supports youth in overcoming mental health challenges.”

The Mpowering Minds Summit 2025 will convene global leaders and experts to drive urgent reforms in youth mental health. Discussions will focus on strengthening mental health systems through increased investment and public-private collaboration, integrating mental health education into school curriculums, and expanding the mental health workforce by enhancing training opportunities for psychologists and psychiatrists.

The summit will also witness the launch of an exclusive Youth Mental Health Research Report and ten thematic discussions addressing key triggers, challenges, gaps, and solutions in youth mental health. With over 300 distinguished changemakers in attendance, the summit underscores the critical need to prioritize youth mental well-being—fostering resilience, shaping a healthier future, and ultimately strengthening the nation’s economy.

Distinguished speakers include Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health & Healthcare, World Economic Forum; Dr. Shekhar Seshadri, former NIMHANS professor; and Dr. Blaise Aguirre, Harvard Medical School, Dr Zirak Marker, Psychiatrist, Mpower and Dr. Kersi Chavda renowned Psychiatrist who will share insights on global best practices and the urgent need for systemic change. Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Chairperson of Lakshya Trust, and Dr. Indu Shahani, President & Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, will discuss the role of communities and educational institutions in fostering mental resilience.

Further, Dr. Claire Kelly, Senior Advisor at Mental Health First Aid International; Dr. Wolfgang Seidl, Global Mental Health Consulting Leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits; and Dr. Ajit Bhide, past President of the Indian Psychiatric Society, will explore strategies to scale mental health interventions. The summit will also feature perspectives from Anju Kish, Founder & CEO of UnTaboo; Nathan Spiteri, Hollywood filmmaker and mental health advocate; Dr. Ananth Prabhu G, cybersecurity expert; Dr. Sanjay R. Kumawat, Director of Insight Mind Care Center; and T Mark Fernandes, EVP & DE&I specialist at Kotak Life, who will address the intersections of mental health with media, technology, and workplace well-being.