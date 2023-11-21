‘We’re not dependent on the film and TV industry to tell our stories now,’ says Naman Rajendra on OTT providing a platform for writers

In the world of storytelling, writers have often found themselves on the sidelines, but that narrative is changing, and it’s changing fast. Initially, they used to rely solely on the silver screen and TV for stories, but now, with the rise of OTT platforms, the game is different. It’s like a breath of fresh air for new talents, and Naman Rajendra, the writer of Pocket FM’s audio series Insta Empire is a shining example of it.

Spilling the beans on the shift in the writer’s landscape, Naman revealed, “Writing used to feel like knocking on the film industry’s door, hoping they’d let us in. Now, with OTT platforms both video and audio; it’s like finding the key to our own door. We’re not dependent on the film and TV industry or anyone else to tell our stories; we’re the architects of our narratives. It’s a game-changer, a storyteller’s dream come true. Especially with platforms like Pocket FM, where new talents are encouraged and writers are celebrated, we’ve broken free from the traditional path. We’ve got our own stage to showcase our skills, and the audience is ready and waiting. It’s not just a career; it’s a revolution in storytelling, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Hailing from the heart of Rajasthan, Pali, Naman, at the youthful age of 29, is rewriting the script for writers. Armed with a Bachelor’s in Mass Media and Communication and a Diploma in Screenwriting, he started his journey at 18 as a crime journalist. From the airwaves of a Radio Station in Jaipur to scripting for Prithvi Theatres, Naman’s journey is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

When asked about his writing inspiration, Naman shared, “Anurag Kashyap has been a consistent source of inspiration for my writing. His unique storytelling and unconventional approach have always fascinated me.” And when asked what fuels his pen? “Real-life experiences and the stories I come across,” he added.

Looking ahead, Naman’s dreams are as practical as they are emotional. Opening up about his future plans he said, “I’m eager to explore crime thriller writing. It’s a genre that has always intrigued me, and I look forward to creating gripping stories in that space. I believe there’s a lot of untapped potential in this genre.”

Insta Empire revolves around Naksh, once the heir to Surat’s wealthiest family. Abandoned by his own kin and despised by his in-laws due to a perilous decision that led to losing everything, Naksh faced harsh repercussions. However, as fate takes an unexpected turn, Naksh’s gamble is on the brink of paying off, and he stands at the precipice, ready to roll the dice once more. The audio series

unfolds as Naksh navigates a journey of redemption, resilience, and the unpredictable twists of life.