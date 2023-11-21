AICTE and Industry Giants Ignite Innovation Ecosystem with The Inventors Challenge 2023

21th Nov,2023:

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced the finale of The Inventors Challenge 2023 in collaboration with Arm® Education and STMicroelectronics. The program was held at Noida’s Engineering Institute of Technology.

The Government of India has been focused on developing the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and catalyzing India’s rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing industry. These efforts will enable innovation and India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The Inventors Challenge contest is an effort towards nurturing faculty and students’ capabilities in semiconductor and technology innovation.

The Inventors Challenge 2023 was a team event that saw 1,370 ideas submitted based on the United Nations Global Goals, with over 80 teams receiving developer boards from ST Microelectronics for prototyping their ideas.

8 teams were announced as winners of the The Inventors Challenge 2023 on 20th November,2023. Each team won 50,000 each. Ideas like Satvagni -Smart Bio Gas Generator, GREEN RESOURCES ENERGY BASED SMART HOME AUTOMATION USING IOT, Low-Cost 3D Printed Prosthetic Arm for Medical Rehabilitation, Domestic Emotion Monitoring System, Design and Development of Data Acquisition and Recovery System for Sounding Rockets, Design And Development Of Wearable Device For Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Using Soft Robotics, Crop-Smart Analyzer, Holesols were the winners.

The Inventors Challenge -2023 reiterated our belief in the importance of industry-academia knowledge sharing. The initiative was well received and the feedback from participants has further strengthened our belief to continue such interactions, these interactions with Industry expose the academic ecosystem to technological innovations.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE