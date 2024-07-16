WhatPulse Launches Innovative Time Tracking Feature: WhatPulse Profiles

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 16, 2024 — WhatPulse, the leading productivity and computer usage tracking software, today announced the launch of WhatPulse Profiles, a powerful new feature that allows users to segment their computer usage statistics across different activities and projects.

Available exclusively to Premium members in WhatPulse version 5.8, Profiles enables users to create separate tracking categories for various aspects of their digital life, from gaming sessions to professional projects. This granular approach to data collection offers unprecedented insights into how users spend their time across different computer-based activities.

Key features of WhatPulse Profiles include:

– Easy profile management through the WhatPulse client

– Quick profile switching via the system tray

– Detailed statistical reporting for each profile

– Integration with weekly email updates

– Compatibility with Stream Deck for physical profile toggling

– Automation capabilities through the Client API

Enhanced User Experience

The introduction of Profiles marks a major enhancement to the WhatPulse user experience. Users can now create custom profiles for different activities, such as “Work,” “Gaming,” “Personal Projects,” or “Study.” Each profile independently tracks keystrokes, mouse clicks, application usage, and other metrics that WhatPulse is known for.

This level of customization allows users to gain deeper insights into their computer usage patterns. For instance, a freelance designer can accurately track time spent on different client projects, while a student can monitor study time across various subjects.

Significant Step Forward

“WhatPulse Profiles represents a significant step forward in personal productivity tracking,” said Martijn Smit, Founder at WhatPulse. “Whether you’re a professional looking to bill clients accurately, a gamer wanting to track your playtime, or a student managing study sessions, Profiles gives you the power to segment your digital life like never before.”

The new feature is now available to all WhatPulse Premium members. New users can experience Profiles through a free Premium trial, available on the WhatPulse website.