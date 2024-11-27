White Gold Aims 500 Cr Milestone for FY 2024-25 Disrupting the Conventional Gold-buying Marketplace in India

Bengaluru, 27th November 2024: White Gold, a Bengaluru-based gold-buying platform shares its plans of closing the financial year 2024-2025 at an ambitious 500 crore mark. Launched in 2017 as Aadhya Gold, from a modest five-shop setup, White Gold has scaled significantly as a bootstrapped enterprise disrupting the traditional gold buying marketplace with an organised & scalable approach.

In a market where services in the gold-buying category/ segment are largely fragmented and unorganised, White Gold establishes itself as a reliable entity promoting transparency through its live gold rates, use of advanced machinery for correct detection of metal purity, and highly trained professionals addressing every customer’s needs.

Speaking on White Gold’s values and what led to the growth of the brand Mr Rahul Joseph – Founder and CEO shared, “At White Gold, we believe in valuing service transparency, fair pricing, and putting customer service first. With live gold rates sourced from MCX India, the entire process of selling gold is executed in an organised & transparent manner, nurturing trust at the very ground level with the customers. We are the change-makers in the industry who are operating at this scale to enable immediate solutions for the immediate needs of the customers.”

“The trust seeded in our valuable customers has helped us grow exponentially as a business & as value partners helping de-stigmatise the idea of selling gold in India. In the last 8 years, since we started, we have been able to introduce our services to both Tier 1 & Tier 2 markets in Karnataka and Kerala and have received overwhelming support from each of these zones. We have aggressive expansion plans in the coming year consolidating Karnataka as a market followed by Kerala.”

White Gold’s journey in the recent years has also witnessed some strategic partnerships with key regional sports teams such as Bengaluru FC and Bengaluru Bulls to promote regional talents and strengthen presence in the southern market increasing its overall recall value.

With more than 50 outlets in Karnataka and Kerala alone, White Gold stores are designed to provide a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment, ensuring a pleasant and dignified experience for every customer while selling their gold. The company has plans to expand the team size in the coming months with opening 3-4 retail outlets every month as part of their rigorous expansion plans, this includes a focus on Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. White Gold also intends to recruit 50 new staff members in the near future mainly in the areas of sales, customer care and operations.