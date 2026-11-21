India – Established in 2017, Bizman Hosiery is an Indian garment manufacturing unit committed to delivering quality apparel for men and boys. With a strong focus on quality, comfort and style, the company has built its business around providing dependable garments at competitive prices.

Since commencing its manufacturing operations, Bizman Hosiery has specialised in manufacturing Track Pants and T-Shirts for Men and Boys. The company focuses on comfortable fabrics, attractive designs, consistent product quality and customer satisfaction to meet the evolving preferences of the Indian apparel market.

Building a Strong Presence Across India

Over the years, Bizman Hosiery has expanded its business operations and developed a supply network across Pan India. Through its commitment to product quality and reliable business practices, the company continues to serve customers, dealers and business partners across different regions of the country.

The company’s journey since 2017 reflects its dedication to maintaining manufacturing standards, building customer trust and developing long-term business relationships. Bizman Hosiery believes that delivering quality products consistently is essential to building a strong and sustainable brand in the garment industry.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

At Bizman Hosiery, quality is at the centre of every business activity. From fabric selection to the finished garment, the company emphasises comfort, durability and appealing designs.

Understanding the changing requirements of customers, the company continuously strives to offer apparel that combines everyday comfort with contemporary style while maintaining competitive pricing.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Bizman Hosiery aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, expand its product portfolio and increase its presence in the Indian garment manufacturing industry.

With its experience since 2017 and continued commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company is focused on creating new business opportunities and building stronger relationships with dealers, distributors and customers throughout India.

About Bizman Hosiery

Bizman Hosiery is an Indian garment manufacturing unit established in 2017, specialising in Track Pants and T-Shirts for Men and Boys. The company supplies its products across India, focusing on quality manufacturing, comfortable apparel, attractive designs and competitive pricing.

Business Information

Business Name: Bizman Hosiery

Established: 2017

GST Identification Number (as provided): 09AJPK0486E1Z3

Business Activity: Garment Manufacturing

Product Range: Track Pants and T-Shirts for Men and Boys

Market Reach: Pan India

Contact Number: +91 9927671711

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