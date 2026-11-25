A percentage appears in a headline on Monday, in a slide deck on Wednesday and in a competitor’s blog post on Friday. Each time it has been rounded a little more and attributed a little less. By the end of the week nobody can say who measured it, what was measured or when, and yet it is being repeated as settled fact.

Writing about AI tools produces this problem constantly. The field moves quickly, the audience is hungry for numbers, and the original sources are often buried several links deep. Anyone who writes, edits or markets in this space benefits from a simple habit: knowing what kinds of sources exist and how much weight each can bear.

Why Numbers About AI Writing Travel So Badly

Three things make statistics in this area fragile. The first is speed. A tool tested in January may behave differently by June, so a figure that was accurate when published can be misleading a few months later. The second is definition. Terms like “AI use,” “accuracy” and “detected” mean different things in different studies, and a headline rarely carries the definition with it.

The third is incentive. Many of the loudest numbers come from organizations with something to sell, which does not make them false but does make the method worth reading. A figure that appears without a stated sample, a date or a description of how it was gathered should be treated as a lead to follow, not a fact to repeat.

Four Kinds of Sources

Reliable work on AI writing tends to come from four places, and each has a typical strength and a typical limit.

Published and preprint studies

Peer-reviewed papers and public preprints give the most detail about method. A 2023 study by Weixin Liang and colleagues at Stanford, published in the journal Patterns, found that several widely used AI writing checkers misclassified writing by non-native English speakers as AI-generated at rates of up to 61 percent. A study led by Debora Weber-Wulff, which tested 14 detection tools, found that none exceeded 80 percent accuracy.

Both results matter for the same reason: they show that automated judgments about text are fallible, and that careful, formal writing can be flagged unfairly. Their limit is age. Tools change, so findings about specific products are best read as snapshots.

Economic and labor research

Studies of how AI tools affect work tend to be careful, and their conclusions are often more modest than popular coverage suggests. A 2025 working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, by Anders Humlum and Emilie Vestergaard, found average time savings of about 2.8 percent of work hours among Danish workers in occupations highly exposed to chatbots, which comes to roughly an hour a week.

That kind of figure is a useful corrective to claims that AI doubles output. Its limit is scope: a result from one country and one period does not automatically describe every workplace.

Industry surveys

Surveys of professionals show how tools are actually being adopted. A CoSchedule survey of 1,005 marketing professionals found that 85 percent use AI writing tools. Numbers like this are good at conveying how common a practice has become.

Their limit is that surveys record what people say they do, and the sample often comes from the surveying company’s own audience. A marketing survey sent to a marketing newsletter says something true about marketers who read newsletters.

Publisher-run research hubs

Some software publishers maintain research sections of their own. The Phrasly AI reports page, for example, collects original research and data on AI writing, AI detection and how people use these tools. Material from a publisher can be valuable because it is often fresh and focused on questions that published studies have not reached yet.

The same checklist applies to it as to any other source. The reader should look for the sample, the date, the method and the exact claim, and should quote the specific finding, not a paraphrase of it. Research from a company that sells in the field deserves a careful reading, not a dismissal, and that is true of every publisher.

Questions to Ask Before Quoting a Figure

A short set of questions catches most problems before they reach a published article.

Who was measured, and how many of them? A figure about a handful of samples supports a different kind of claim than one about thousands of people.

When was it gathered? In a fast-moving field, a year-old test of a named tool may no longer describe that tool.

What exactly was the claim? “Used AI tools” and “used AI tools regularly” are different statements.

Who paid for it, and who benefits from the result?

Can the original be found? If the trail ends at a blog that cites another blog, the number is not ready to be used.

Writers who answer these five questions for every statistic will quote fewer numbers and will be right about more of them.

Sample Size and What It Can Support

Sample size is not a verdict on quality. A small, well-described test can reveal useful patterns and raise good questions. What it cannot do is support a claim about everyone. A test of fifty documents can say something about those fifty documents, and perhaps hint at a wider pattern, but a sentence that begins “most writers” or “the average company” needs a sample large and varied enough to justify it.

The practical rule is to match the verb to the evidence. Small studies “suggest” and “point to.” Large, well-designed ones “find” and “show.” Using the stronger verb for the weaker evidence is how a tentative result turns into a headline.

Reported Behavior Versus Observed Behavior

A survey that asks people how often they use AI is measuring their memory and their willingness to say so. A study that records actual usage, such as logs or timed tasks, is measuring something different. Both are legitimate, and they often produce different numbers.

A careful article names which kind of evidence it is using. “Eighty-five percent of surveyed marketers say they use AI writing tools” is accurate. “Eighty-five percent of marketers use AI writing tools” quietly changes the claim.

Tests of Tools Age Quickly

Any result about how a specific product performs has a short shelf life. Models are updated, interfaces change and detection systems are retrained. A comparison from last spring may describe a product that no longer exists in that form.

The fix is to attach the date to the claim and to flag it when a result is more than a year old. Readers can then judge for themselves whether the finding still applies, and the writer avoids the embarrassment of repeating a figure that was overtaken months ago.

Citing Without Distorting

Good citation habits are simple and easy to skip when a deadline is close. Name the organization or authors and the year in the sentence itself. Give the exact figure, not a rounded or intensified version. Link to the primary source wherever one exists, not to an article about it.

When two sources disagree, say so. A paragraph that notes that one study found a high rate and another found a lower one is more useful, and more credible, than one that picks the more dramatic number and ignores the other.

When the Data Is Missing

Sometimes no reliable number exists. The honest sentence in that case is a plain one: “No independent study has measured this yet.” Writers often feel pressure to fill the gap with an estimate, and that pressure should be resisted. An invented or approximated statistic, once published, will be quoted by others and will outlive the article that created it.

Keeping a Small Reference File

Writers who cover this subject regularly benefit from a personal reference file. Each entry holds the figure, the exact wording of the finding, the authors, the year, a link to the primary source and a note on its limits. Before any entry is reused, it should be checked again, since sources are sometimes revised and links sometimes break.

The file saves time, but its larger value is discipline. It makes the question “where did this come from?” easy to answer, and it keeps a writer from relying on memory for numbers that deserve to be looked up.

Conclusion

Numbers about AI writing will keep appearing in headlines, and the writers who handle them well will be the ones who ask where each figure came from. Published studies, labor research, industry surveys and publisher research hubs all have a place, and each deserves to be read with attention to its sample, its date and its method. A short checklist, honest verbs and a habit of citing primary sources turn a pile of statistics into reliable writing, and readers notice the difference.