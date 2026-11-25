Odisha Announces ₹24,000-Crore Semiconductor Hub Near Naraj, ₹210-Crore Mahanadi Riverfront for Cuttack

Cuttack, Nov 25: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a major development package for Cuttack, featuring a proposed ₹24,000-crore semiconductor hub near Naraj, a ₹210-crore Mahanadi Riverfront project and an ₹8,300-crore Capital Region Ring Road. The announcements underline the state’s push to attract large-scale industrial investment, strengthen infrastructure and expand economic opportunities across the region.

The announcements were made during the inauguration of the historic Cuttack Balijatra, attended by President Droupadi Murmu. The President inaugurated the annual festival for the first time, adding national significance to the event.

A key highlight is the proposed Odisha Silicon Valley near Naraj, which the state plans to develop in collaboration with Intel across an area of around 870 acres. With a proposed investment of ₹24,000 crore, the project is expected to strengthen Odisha’s position in India’s semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

The semiconductor initiative could create opportunities across electronics manufacturing, technology services, supply chains and skilled employment. It also reflects Odisha’s ambition to attract investment in sectors that are central to India’s growing electronics and digital economy.

Mahanadi Riverfront project to boost Cuttack’s urban appeal

The Chief Minister said the detailed project report for the ₹210-crore Mahanadi Riverfront development had been completed. The foundation stone is expected to be laid shortly.

The project is aimed at improving the city’s riverfront and enhancing Cuttack’s appeal as an urban destination. It is among several infrastructure and civic development initiatives announced for the historic city.

Majhi also said redevelopment work at SCB Medical College and Hospital was progressing, with some blocks already completed. The upgraded facility is expected to be dedicated to public service shortly.

The state government is also planning to modernise Barabati Stadium, increasing its seating capacity to 60,000. Meanwhile, the rejuvenation work at Chandi Temple is nearing completion.

₹8,300-crore Ring Road to strengthen regional connectivity

Another major announcement was the proposed 111-km Capital Region Ring Road, connecting Tangi in Cuttack district with Rameswar in Khordha district. The project is estimated to cost ₹8,300 crore, with construction scheduled to begin shortly.

The road project is expected to strengthen connectivity across the Capital Region and support the movement of people and goods.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BKPPER) plan, which aims to develop Odisha’s coastal belt as an integrated economic hub. The Centre has sanctioned ₹5,000 crore for the initiative, and implementation is expected to begin soon.

Cuttack district lines up investments worth ₹32,252 crore

Highlighting the district’s industrial potential, Majhi said steps had been taken to facilitate 47 projects involving a combined investment of ₹32,252 crore.

Of these projects, four have started production, 16 are under construction and the remaining 27 have received approval.

The investment pipeline is expected to support industrial activity and create opportunities for businesses and workers across the district as the projects move towards implementation.

Balijatra’s heritage gets international spotlight

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also highlighted Cuttack’s historic role in Odisha’s maritime trade. The city’s traditional settlements were known for boat-building, repairs, caulking and sail-making, reflecting its links with overseas trade.

The state government is continuing its efforts to secure UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recognition for Cuttack Balijatra. Participation by representatives and artists from different countries has added to the festival’s international profile.

Majhi recalled the presentation of Cuttack’s silver filigree boats to foreign dignitaries, including the Governor General of Canada at the 2025 G7 Summit and the King of Norway in May 2026.

He said Odisha was working towards building a prosperous state by 2036, in line with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

President Droupadi Murmu’s presence at the festival was described by the Chief Minister as a historic moment. Governor Braj Mohan Ram and Indonesian Embassy Charge d’Affaires Yudho Sasongko were among the dignitaries present.

With the proposed semiconductor hub, riverfront development, regional road connectivity and a sizeable industrial investment pipeline, the announcements place Cuttack at the centre of Odisha’s wider infrastructure and economic development plans.