Mumbai, Nov 25: Indian equity markets traded firmly higher on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex gaining 1,151.87 points, or 1.40%, to reach 83,587.86 at around 1:27 PM IST. The rally was supported by buying in information technology, FMCG and financial stocks, lifting investor sentiment during the trading session.

The Sensex had touched an intraday high of 84,498.21, compared with its previous close of 82,435.99. The index’s session low stood at 83,380.75, reflecting continued movement as investors assessed domestic and global market signals.

IT and banking shares were among the key contributors to the market’s advance. Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.06%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1.82%. Asian Paints advanced 1.54%, Larsen & Toubro climbed 1.45%, UltraTech Cement added 1.37% and State Bank of India gained 1.11%.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with IT, FMCG and financial stocks attracting buying interest. However, media and metal shares faced pressure, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks underperformed the benchmark index.

Investor sentiment was supported by foreign fund inflows and a shift in global investment flows towards Indian equities, particularly IT and software companies. Market participants also continued to monitor volatility in global technology and AI-linked stocks.

Despite the strong gains in the benchmark, the mixed performance of broader market segments indicated that buying was concentrated in select heavyweight stocks. Investors are expected to watch global market developments, foreign institutional flows and movements in key sectors for further direction.