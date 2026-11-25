November 25, 2026: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Booh Haveliyaan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district and interacted with farmers during a Kisan Chaupal, highlighting soil conservation, stubble management and measures to improve agricultural income.

The Minister praised local farmers and panchayats for practising farming without stubble burning for the past six years, using technologies such as Happy Seeder and direct seeding. He urged wider adoption of sustainable practices to protect soil fertility and reduce agricultural pollution.

Addressing concerns over agricultural machinery, Shri Chouhan said the Centre was providing approximately ₹286 crore to Punjab under the Crop Residue Management programme. He called on the state government to ensure machinery quality and proper repair facilities.

The Minister also urged Punjab to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, stressing its importance in protecting farmers against crop losses caused by floods and other natural disasters.

He encouraged crop diversification and integrated farming, including animal husbandry, fisheries and poultry, to reduce cultivation costs and create additional income opportunities.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to farmers, Shri Chouhan highlighted MSP procurement support for paddy, wheat, pulses and cotton.