1,000 Schools to Adopt Skill-Based Learning with NatureNurture

NatureNurture to Partner with 1,000 Schools to Upgrade K-12 Curriculum with Skill-Based Learning

New Delhi, 15th July 2025: In a bid to address the growing gap between what children learn in school and the skills they need in real life, NatureNurture, a New Delhi–based education consultancy, has announced plans to partner with 1,000 K–12 schools across CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Cambridge boards to help upgrade their curricula. Instead of replacing the system, NatureNurture works with schools as a curriculum partner where they redesign textbooks, lesson plans, classroom activities, and teacher training modules that connect academic learning with real-life skills, social development, and problem-solving abilities.

The partnerships will focus on helping schools implement an integrated learning framework where academic subjects are connected with real-life application. Through its research-based, transdisciplinary curriculum and experiential learning resources,NatureNurture helps schools create classroom environments that prioritize curiosity, communication, creativity, and collaboration alongside traditional academics. The company currently works with over 300 schools across India and the Middle East and plans to scale this impact through regional partnerships, experience centers, and government collaborations.

In addition to its school partnerships, NatureNurture has also now entered the B2C segment with its Hands-On Learning Toolkits, a set of guided activities and practical modules designed for children in Grades 3–8. These kits, created for home use, encourage critical thinking and creativity while reinforcing what’s taught in school. They also help parents become more active participants in their child’s learning, bridging the classroom-home divide.

Mrs. Pooja Agarwal, Founder, NatureNurture, said, “There’s an urgent need to rethink how we approach education in India. Most schools are limited by outdated curricula that don’t align with real-world needs. Through NatureNurture, our goal is to support 1000 schools in building a skill-integrated, future-aligned curriculum. With our research-based modules and practical learning resources, we aim to help schools deliver learning that prepares children beyond academics. Our B2C expansion allows us to take this impact further empowering parents and learners directly at home with tools that continue the learning journey beyond the classroom.” Akshal Agarwal, Co-Founder, said, “Our B2C model is a natural extension of our work in schools. With most children missing out on practical learning at home, these toolkits bring essential life skills directly to them. This shift allows us to scale faster, reach more learners, and ensure that education is not limited to school hours. We’re helping build an ecosystem where parents, too, become active participants in shaping their child’s learning experience.”

NatureNurture’s curriculum model is aligned with the NEP 2020 vision and has been tested in diverse school environments from private schools in metro cities to progressive institutions in Tier II and III towns. The company also offers digital integration, teacher training workshops, and support in transitioning to thematic, skill-based learning.

NatureNurture is working across India and the Middle East, reaching leading institutions in Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Srinagar, Raipur, Goa, and many more. The company has also opened a flagship experience centre in New Delhi and was among the first education providers to transition schools to a virtual model in March 2020. Recognized for its curriculum innovations and Stanford SEED participation, NatureNurture is known for setting a high bar in client satisfaction and pedagogical depth.