HITS MBA Offers Industry-Focused Specialisations with Merit-Based Scholarships for 2025 Batch

Chennai, 15 July 2025: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has opened admissions for its MBA 2025 batch. Recognised with the QS I-Gauge Diamond rating, accredited with NAAC A+, and ranked in the 101–125 band under NIRF 2024 (Management), HITS brings over three decades of excellence in management education. The last date to submit applications and be considered for merit–based scholarships is July 30, 2025.

The MBA programme features industry-aligned specialisations designed for the evolving global economy. These include Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Hospital Management, Aviation Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Media & Entertainment, and Business Analytics. Each is developed in collaboration with leading industry bodies. Notably, Business Analytics is offered in partnership with IBM, providing students hands-on training in AI and data science, while Logistics and Supply Chain Management is supported by the Logistics Skill Council, aligned with India’s fast-growing e-commerce sector.

Top recruiters included IBM, Flipkart, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indigo, HT Media, Big Basket, Radio Mirchi, and Amura Health, hiring talent across BFSI, IT, healthcare, aviation, logistics, and digital media.

Speaking about the vision for the programme, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor of HITS and Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, said, “HITS’ MBA is a transformative platform that prepares future business leaders to make a real impact. We focus on building practical skills, global perspectives, and strong ethical values—so our students are ready to think differently and face 21st-century challenges.”

Admissions are open to candidates holding a minimum of 50% marks in any undergraduate discipline. Applications can be submitted online at https://apply.hindustanuniv. ac.in. The programme accepts CAT, MAT, XAT, and CMAT scores. Merit–based scholarships are available, and a flexible online mode is offered for working professionals.

MBA Students at HITS benefit from experiential learning using industry-standard tools. The Aviation Management specialisation, in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), includes training through the ALSIM Aviation Simulator. Other domains incorporate AIMA BizLab, a simulation platform by the All India Management Association, where students develop decision-making and strategic thinking through live business scenarios.

The Hospital Management specialisation offers practical exposure through partnerships with renowned healthcare institutions such as Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Sankara Nethralaya Academy, IMAX Hospitals, and Smart Vision Hospital, enabling students to train in hospital operations and health informatics.

HITS has over 150 academic collaborations with institutions across the USA, Europe, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, and Australia. Notable partners include ENAC France and Korean Aerospace University, offering global internships, research collaborations, and semester exchange opportunities. With students from 20+ countries, HITS provides a culturally diverse learning environment.

The university also promotes innovation through the Bay Range Innovation and Incubation Centre (BRIIC), established in partnership with the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN). BRIIC integrates the Hindustan Technology Business Incubator (HTBI) and the Hindustan Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre (HEIC) to offer mentorship, prototyping support, and investor access to nurture student-led startups.

With its immersive curriculum, strong industry linkages, and global network, the MBA programme at HITS offers a robust platform for aspiring leaders to build impactful careers.