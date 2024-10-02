AAFT Noida Hosts an Inspiring Orientation Program for the Class of 2024

Noida: AAFT Noida, a premier media and arts institution in India, hosted the much-awaited AAFT Orientation 2024 from August 22nd to 31st at its Noida campus. The program, filled with inspiration, learning, and empowerment, featured distinguished speakers and veterans from various fields who shared their journeys, insights, and valuable advice. The event left a lasting impact on the aspiring creative professionals in attendance. From the importance of resilience to the fusion of art and technology, this year’s speakers offered a comprehensive outlook for the future leaders of creative industries.

The orientation kicked off on August 22, with the first three days dedicated to the School of Animation, Data Science, Fine Arts, and Digital Marketing. Opening the program, motivational speaker Simerjeet Singh addressed the incoming students, emphasizing the importance of resilience and creativity. His keynote set the tone for the following days, where students learned to view setbacks as opportunities for growth. Renowned artist and animator Charuvi P. Agrawal delved into the fusion of traditional art with modern technology. She highlighted the role of storytelling in animation, explaining how blending artistic techniques with digital tools can create compelling visual narratives that leave a lasting impact.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder & President of AAFT Pvt Ltd., delivered a powerful message on leadership and personal growth. He encouraged students to embrace failures as part of their journey, urging them to learn from challenges rather than shy away from them. His address resonated with the institution’s ethos of fostering growth through experiential learning.

Renowned artist Nawal Kishore shared his deep understanding of artistic expression, using color as a metaphor for self-discovery and individuality. He urged students to embrace their artistic voices, underscoring that every stroke of paint tells a story. AI expert Dipanjan Sarkar guided students from Data Science and Digital Marketing through the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. By introducing tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, Sarkar demonstrated how AI is revolutionizing industries and creating new pathways for creativity.

From August 27 to 29, the spotlight shifted to the School of Cinema, Music, Still Photography, Journalism and Mass Communication, Advertising, PR, and Events. Acclaimed music director, guitarist, and musician Ehsaan Noorani shared his experiences composing for cinema, illuminating the intricate relationship between music and storytelling in films. Meanwhile, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and best-selling author Ankur Warikoo shared his insights on personal development and entrepreneurship. He emphasized the significance of understanding and learning from failures, providing a practical perspective on building a successful career.

Best-selling author Ravinder Singh, known for his romantic novels like I Too Had a Love Story, captivated the 2024 batch with an insightful session on the art of storytelling. Sharing his own journey from IT professional to literary star, he encouraged students to transform personal experiences into narratives that resonate with others. He highlighted the therapeutic and transformative power of writing, leaving students with the belief that their unique stories can forge meaningful connections.

The final leg of the orientation, from August 29 to 31, focused on the School of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Hospitality and Tourism, and Health and Wellness. Celebrated chef and Guinness World Record holder Varun Inamdar, also known as ‘The Bombay Chef’, added a flavorful twist to the discussions by drawing parallels between culinary arts and storytelling. Like all art forms, he demonstrated how food can evoke emotions and tell a story. Actress and certified life coach Tannaz Irani brought a deeply personal touch to the program, speaking about the power of overcoming challenges. Her stories of navigating professional and personal hardships resonated with students, inspiring them to use adversity as a tool for growth and success.

The AAFT Orientation 2024 stood as a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing creative talent and empowering students to achieve their full potential. The diverse range of speakers and their insightful sessions provided students with a well-rounded perspective on the creative industries and the skills required to thrive in them. As a leading media and arts education institution, AAFT continues to inspire and equip aspiring creative professionals to turn their passion into a thriving profession.