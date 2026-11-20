New Delhi, Nov 20: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) held a meeting with United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Heba Hagrass, to discuss India’s efforts to improve digital accessibility and promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The meeting took place at MeitY’s CeG Hall during Hagrass’s visit to India from November 16 to 25. Officials from MeitY and representatives of various government organisations participated in the discussion.

The meeting focused on India’s digital accessibility policies, assistive technologies and efforts to make online public services easier for persons with disabilities to access.

MeitY highlighted key initiatives, including the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites and Apps (GIGW) 3.0, which aim to improve the accessibility and usability of government digital platforms. The ministry also presented initiatives such as SugamyaWeb, UX4G and Bhashini, which support accessible and inclusive digital services.

Officials also discussed the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies to improve access to information and government services. Initiatives such as UMANG and Namaste Bharat were highlighted as examples of efforts to make digital services more accessible to a wider range of users.

The discussion reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening digital inclusion through improved standards, assistive technologies, capacity-building and accessible public services.

MeitY said it would continue working towards making India’s digital ecosystem more inclusive and ensuring that persons with disabilities can participate fully in the digital economy and society.