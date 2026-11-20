Scott Xiao, Founder & CEO of Luminopia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Nov 20 – Luminop`ia, Inc., a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, today announced that it has been named a Winner at the 2026 Digital Health Hub – Digital Health & AI Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation at HLTH USA 2026 in Las Vegas.

Luminopia won in the Best in Class track within the Therapeutics, Pharmacy & Medication Innovation category. The recognition highlights Luminopia’s commitment to its mission of treating neuro-visual conditions and its continued efforts to advance healthcare through innovative technologies and solutions.

Now in its eighth year, the Digital Health Hub – Digital Health & AI Awards recognize companies at the forefront of transforming healthcare through technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence. With an expanded emphasis on AI in 2026, the awards celebrate organizations developing solutions that address some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, improve patient outcomes, and drive meaningful change across the healthcare ecosystem.

“For too long, treating amblyopia has meant asking children and families to adapt their lives around antiquated therapies like patching. We believe treatment should do more to meet patients where they are,” said Scott Xiao, founder and CEO of Luminopia. “By combining the entertainment children already love with clinically validated technology, we have demonstrated that treatment can be both engaging and effective. This recognition reflects the work of our team to challenge conventional approaches to care and bring a fundamentally different treatment option to families in need.”

Luminopia’s recognition follows continued clinical and commercial momentum for its FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic for amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss in children. To date, Luminopia has been prescribed to over 15,000 patients by more than 1,600 providers across the country, including many of the top eye institutes and children’s hospitals. The company has also expanded insurance coverage through commercial and Medicaid plans, while growing its content library to more than 3,000 curated children’s videos through partnerships with leading entertainment and educational content providers including Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, SpinMaster, and Sesame Workshop.