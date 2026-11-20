Mumbai, Nov 20: Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp decline in early trading on Friday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty came under significant selling pressure, tracking weak global market cues and profit booking following the recent rally.

The BSE Sensex plunged as much as 615 points, or 0.74 per cent, to touch an intraday low of 82,403 during early trade. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 declined nearly 170 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 25,345 by 9:17 am.

Selling pressure was visible across several sectors, with the Nifty Metal index emerging as the biggest laggard, falling 1.8 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.97 per cent, while the Nifty Realty and Oil & Gas indices declined 0.79 per cent each.

However, information technology stocks offered some support, with the Nifty IT index gaining 0.76 per cent, bucking the broader market trend.

Among the major Nifty losers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Titan, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv.

Market analysts attributed the decline to growing global risk aversion and domestic profit booking after the recent strong rally in Indian equities. Investors also remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding global economic conditions and developments in international financial markets.

Global market weakness, particularly concerns over elevated valuations in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, added to the negative sentiment. On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.25 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped nearly 2 per cent on Wall Street.

Investor concerns surrounding the AI investment theme intensified following developments related to AI company Anthropic’s market debut. Despite a strong performance after listing, concerns over high valuations in the broader AI space contributed to selling pressure across technology-linked markets.

Asian markets also traded sharply lower on Friday. Major indices, including Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI, recorded losses of up to 5 per cent, reflecting the cautious mood among global investors.

Despite the early decline, analysts noted that Indian equities have remained among the stronger-performing markets globally this month, supported by foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and healthy corporate earnings.

Experts expect volatility to continue in the near term as investors monitor global developments, foreign fund flows and corporate performance. However, sustained institutional inflows and resilient earnings could provide support to the domestic market in the coming sessions.

Investors are likely to remain cautious as global cues continue to influence market direction.