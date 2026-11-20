Mumbai, Nov 20: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (NSE: VAML, BSE: 544780) were trading lower on Friday amid weakness in the broader Indian stock market.

The stock was trading at ₹360.95, down ₹10.05 or 2.71 per cent from its previous closing price of ₹371. During early trade, shares moved between ₹359.90 and ₹366.00.

The company’s 52-week low stands at ₹334, while its 52-week high is ₹538, indicating a significant trading range over the past year.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹1.41 lakh crore and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.44. The company also reported a book value of ₹59 per share and a dividend yield of 2.22 per cent.

The company was incorporated in October 2023 as part of the demerger of Vedanta Limited’s aluminium business. The demerger became effective on May 1, 2026, with eligible Vedanta shareholders receiving shares of the newly separated entity in a 1:1 ratio.

Key Stock Details:

Current Price: ₹360.95

Previous Close: ₹371.00

Today’s Open: ₹360.00

Today’s High: ₹366.00

Today’s Low: ₹359.90

52-Week High: ₹538.00

52-Week Low: ₹334.00

Market Capitalisation: Approximately ₹1.41 lakh crore

Stock P/E: 9.44

Book Value: ₹59 per share

Dividend Yield: 2.22%

The stock’s movement comes as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded under pressure on Friday amid weak global market cues and profit booking.