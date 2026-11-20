First eRedCap network connection brings simpler, lower-cost and longer-lasting 5G devices closer to everyday use

Nov 20: Ericsson and Altair Semiconductor have completed the first network connection using enhanced Reduced Capability (eRedCap), an evolution of 5G New Radio (NR) Reduced Capability designed to support simpler, more affordable connected devices. Using Ericsson radio access network (RAN) software and Altair’s ALT1550 modem, the milestone brings eRedCap closer to market and expands the range of consumer and Internet of Things (IoT) products that can benefit from 5G.

RedCap has demonstrated how 5G can serve devices with more modest connectivity needs. However, many IoT products need even lower data rates, simpler technology and longer battery life. Introduced in 3GPP Release 18, eRedCap is designed for this growing segment, bringing the benefits of 5G Standalone to a wider range of cost, size- and power-sensitive applications including smart city sensors, smart grid devices, trackers, and monitoring equipment.

Beyond traditional IoT, eRedCap can also support a new wave of consumer AI-assistant devices such as wearables, which need 5G connectivity with modest data rates, long battery life and low cost, while the AI processing runs on the device or in the cloud.

The test paired an Altair ALT1550-based, eRedCap-capable device with Ericsson RAN software, demonstrating how 5G can support a broader range of connected products. eRedCap offers a practical migration path from lower-cost 4G-based IoT devices to 5G networks.

Johan Hultell, Head of Networks Strategy and Product Management, Ericsson, says: “eRedCap opens 5G to a much broader device market. By creating a cost-efficient path from 4G IoT to 5G Standalone, it will help service providers expand their addressable market and unlock new growth opportunities.” Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing, Altair, says: “This milestone with Ericsson brings eRedCap closer to real-world use and keeps the industry on track for commercial deployments in 2027. Next-generation 5G AI assistants and wearables need connectivity that is small, low-cost and power efficient, and that is exactly what eRedCap chipsets are built to deliver. Just as important, eRedCap gives critical infrastructure a long-term 5G connectivity path that will be supported for years to come.”

For communications service providers, eRedCap can help unlock new 5G services for a much wider range of connected devices. For device makers and enterprises, it offers a way to develop products that can stay in the field for years while benefiting from the move to 5G Standalone.

The milestone builds on Ericsson’s development of RedCap and eRedCap technologies for network infrastructure and Altair’s contribution of a device platform, helping advance the eRedCap ecosystem for consumers, enterprises and industries.