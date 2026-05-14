ASM’s IIBR Launches India’s First PGDM in AI-Driven Digital Marketing With Paid Internship from Day One

Pune, India May 14: Institute of International Business and Research (IIBR), ASM Group’s newly reimagined management institute purpose-built for the AI era, continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in industry-integrated education with the launch of its PGDM in AI-Driven Digital Marketing (PGDM-AIDM). The program has been designed to equip students with future-ready skills by combining core management education with cutting-edge digital marketing, artificial intelligence, automation, e-commerce, performance marketing, and data-driven business strategies. As a niche program unique to the Indian landscape, it ensures that students do not just learn theory but gain hands-on experience from Day 1.

With up to Rs. 200,000/- in total stipend back to students, the AICTE-approved program is India’s first to integrate a guaranteed job offer, GEO certification, and AI across all four semesters.

Notably, ASM’s IIBR stands among the very few institutes in India to introduce and teach Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) — a next-generation discipline shaping how brands are discovered in AI-driven search ecosystems. As digital discovery rapidly evolves from traditional search engines to AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and others, businesses are increasingly shifting their focus from conventional SEO to GEO strategies that help brands become more visible, relevant, and discoverable through AI-generated responses. Adding to its distinctiveness, the program features a unique “earn while you learn” model, where students receive a paid internship offer from Day One of the program.

Backed by the 42-year academic legacy of ASM Group of Institutes, ASM’s IIBR has focuses on bridging the gap between theoretical learning and industry requirements. Recognised among the Top 50 Private B-Schools in India by IIRF Rankings 2025 and supported by a global alumni network spanning 60+ countries, ASM Group of Institutes has built a strong reputation for delivering industry-aligned education and placement-focused learning.

Students receive exposure to live campaign simulations, AI-enabled learning ecosystems, automation workflow labs, and real-world digital marketing projects executed with actual advertising budgets. The curriculum integrates AI across all four semesters, ensuring students develop expertise in performance marketing, e-commerce, programmatic advertising, marketing automation, and AI-powered consumer engagement.

“Our vision is simple: Don’t search for a job, let the job search you,” said Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group. ” For over four decades, ASM Group has been committed to preparing leaders for the future. Through PGDM-AIDM, we are placing students inside real companies and real AI systems from their very first day. By the time these students graduate, they are not freshers; they are seasoned professionals with two years of solid industry experience, making them the most sought-after candidates in the market”.

Our goal has always been to send graduates into the world ready to lead, not just ready to learn on the job. This program delivers exactly that.”

Strengthening its industry-first positioning, the program is built on recruiter-integrated PGDM model — where the internship partner, NextGenInnov8 Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is embedded into the program from Day One, giving students direct exposure to live business environments and real marketing ecosystems rather than waiting for placement season.

Upon completion, graduates are job-ready on Day 1, possessing a level of expertise that allows them to be hand-picked by top-tier global firms. The program also offers over 20 industry certifications, global faculty exposure, and access to advanced AI and automation labs. Certifications are embedded across all four semesters through globally recognised platforms including Google, Microsoft, HubSpot, AWS, Zapier, Make and Harvard Business Publishing — collectively valued at approximately ₹5.7 lakh. Students work on live campaigns with real budgets, enabling them to understand how modern marketing strategies are executed in real-world scenarios. This immersive approach ensures graduates are equipped with both strategic thinking and hands-on execution capabilities. , “Our focus is on transforming students into confident, skilled professionals through experiential learninHighlighting the impact of the program, Dr. Daniel Penkar, Group Dean, ASM Group of Institutes, addedg. With real-time projects, industry mentorship, and a curriculum built around AI and digital innovation, students gain a significant competitive advantage and are well-prepared to excel in the global marketplace.”

The two-year AICTE-approved PGDM program is built around what marketing leaders will require by 2028 — with AI integrated into every semester, hands-on paid internship, and live projects rather than treating AI as a standalone elective. Students are trained across emerging domains including GEO, AI search optimisation, e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, ONDC, and Shopify, programmatic media, retail media networks, automation workflows, and AI-powered analytics.

Graduates from the program are prepared for high-growth roles such as AI Marketing Strategist, Performance Marketing Manager, E-commerce Growth Manager, Marketing Automation Specialist, Programmatic Advertising Manager, and Digital Marketing Consultant — across industries including E-commerce, BFSI & Fintech, SaaS, AdTech, FMCG, Consulting, and Digital Agencies.

With a strong industry network, 75,000+ alumni worldwide, and a curriculum built two years ahead of where the market is today — ASM’s IIBR continues to set new benchmarks in management education. In a market where most programs are still catching up to 2024, ASM’s IIBR has built a program for 2028 — and opened its doors today.