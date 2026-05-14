ZEISS India Expands Retail Footprint with Launch of First ZEISS VISION CENTER in Indore

Indore, May 14: ZEISS, a global pioneer of science in optics, announced the launch of ZEISS VISION CENTER by New Look Optix in Indore. The launch marks the first ZEISS VISION CENTER in Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening ZEISS India’s retail presence and expanding access to advanced vision care solutions in emerging markets.

Located at Plot No B81, Pipliyahana, Main Road, nearby JMB Sweets, Greater Brajeshwari, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452016, the center spread across 900 sq. ft. offers a comprehensive and elevated eye care experience. It is equipped with advanced German diagnostic technologies, which includes ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 for precise 3D digital centration, ZEISS VISUCORE 500 for fast and accurate eye assessments, and ZEISS VISUREF solutions designed to support early detection of a broad range of ocular conditions. Customers can also explore a curated portfolio of premium eyewear and personalized vision care solutions supported by ZEISS-trained staff delivering tailored customer-centric services.

At the inauguration, the joint owners of ZEISS VISION CENTER by New Look Optix – Mr. V.P. Agrawal, Mr. Vishal Garg, and Mr. Sarthak Agrawal said: “We saw a clear need for a better retail experience in the Indore region. There is a visible gap between what customers get in metro cities and in Indore, and that gap is what ZEISS VISION CENTER by New Look Optix aims to bridge. Through our partnership with ZEISS India, we are introducing the ZEISS VISION CENTER in Indore, making world-class precision optics and customized eyewear more accessible. We are bringing global standards of vision care technology to the city, as today’s customers expect more than just products. They look for advanced technology, expert guidance, and personalized service in one place. Gold Mark represents the global standard for eye tests, ensuring precision and consistency in vision care. Our aim is to improve the overall experience, deliver greater value, and set new benchmarks in eye care.” Rohan Paul, Business Head – India and Neighboring Markets, Vision Care, ZEISS India, added, “The launch of the first ZEISS VISION CENTER in Madhya Pradesh marks an important milestone in our journey to expand access to quality vision care across India. In partnership with New Look Optix, we are bringing together advanced optical technologies, personalized consultations, and a carefully curated portfolio of premium eyewear to elevate consumer experience. Through this center, we aim to encourage greater awareness around regular eye examinations and empower customers with access to innovative and precision-driven solutions.”

The ZEISS VISION CENTER by New Look Optix brings together an extensive portfolio of ZEISS lenses and a curated range of 40 international brands premium eyewear, offering customers in Indore a distinctive destination for comprehensive eye care. Designed to combine innovation with personalized service, the center aims to deliver a seamless experience that blends clinical precision with style.

The lens portfolio includes the newly launched ZEISS ClearMind lenses to help reduce cognitive load, ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV lenses for superior durability and UV protection, ZEISS MyoCare lenses for effective myopia management in children, and ZEISS SmartLife lenses tailored for digitally connected lifestyles. By integrating advanced technology with craftsmanship and design, the center seeks to offer a holistic vision care experience that supports both visual performance and comfort. The store is now open, and customers can visit for eye tests and personalized vision solutions.