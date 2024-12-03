Coventry University Group launches Hub in New Delhi ushering in a new era of UK-India collaboration

(L to R) Professor Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Professor Richard Wells Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) and Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University and Group CEO

Coventry University Group has officially cut the ribbon on its new India Hub with a special launch event in New Delhi.

Senior leaders, including the university’s Vice-Chancellor and Group CEO, Professor John Latham CBE, met staff at the hub before joining UK and Indian government officials at an event hosted at the British Council to celebrate the opening.

The event was an opportunity to commemorate the long-standing positive relationship between the UK and India.

The hub, located at the prestigious HT House in Connaught Place, opposite British Council India, will also support Coventry University Group’s admissions, recruitment and partnerships portfolio in India and the region.

Around 70 people are employed in the hub and its aim is to develop new and existing relationships between the global education group and organisations in India and intensify research links between the country and the UK.

Professor Latham said: “Coventry University’s forward-thinking international approach brings fantastic benefits to our organisation and to those we work with across the globe. Our new India Hub is already playing a key part in enhancing our global presence and we hope it will lead to some exciting collaborations in the region.”

Leena Kukreja, Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Group’s India Hub, added: “This is a special day for Coventry University Group and it marks a deep, enduring commitment to building and expanding meaningful partnerships with India’s industry, academia, and government. By aligning its strategic initiatives with India’s national priorities, Coventry University will continue to drive measurable global impact for decades to come.”

The hub itself features a minimalist corporate design scheme, created by interior architecture and design students from Coventry University.

The new office space includes some traditional patterns reflective of Indian culture as well as some features and colours linked to Coventry University Group’s branding.

Coventry University already has a strong relationship with India, with thousands of students from the country studying at its campuses in Coventry and London.

It already works with a number of organisations in India such as KPIT and L&T Technology Services and maintains research links with the Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar, Vellore Institute of Technology, MOHAN Foundation and GITAM University.

Future potential collaborations facilitated by the India Hub are under discussion in areas such as the aviation and healthcare sectors.

Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director India, British Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Coventry University on the launch of its India Hub in Delhi. Developments like this help create an environment in which collaboration between our two countries can flourish and will allow universities, academics and students in UK and India engage internationally more effectively.”

Richard McCallum, Group Chief Executive Officer at UK India Business Council, said: “Congratulations to Coventry University on the launch of its India Hub … a path-breaking initiative. Universities play a pivotal and multifaceted role in society – they are risk takers; pioneers of ground-breaking research and critical builders of knowledge as capital ultimately, helping transform societies. As UK and India deepen ties, bilateral academic collaborations such as the India Hub will be central. I applaud the university and wish them every success with its ambitious goals in India and the UK India Business Council is pleased to continue to support their journey.”

The India Hub is the latest international hub opened by Coventry University Group, with others located in Brussels, Africa, China and Singapore.