From Tremors to Triumph: Yashoda Hospitals Helps 63-Year-Old Parkinson’s Patient Reclaim Daily Life with Deep Brain Stimulation

Hyderabad, India Apr 20: In a compelling example of how advanced neurological care can transform lives, a 63-year-old patient from Kakinada, Mr. Prasad Raju Jampana, has shown remarkable improvement in managing Parkinson’s disease following Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017, Mr. Jampana initially presented with tremors in his right hand, one of the earliest and most common symptoms of the condition. Over time, he developed progressive motor symptoms including stiffness, slowness of movement (bradykinesia), balance issues, and changes in handwriting and facial expression. His condition was further complicated by non-motor symptoms such as sleep disturbances, fatigue, and constipation.

Despite medical management with Levodopa-based therapy (Syndopa Plus), the patient experienced fluctuations in symptom control and side effects like dyskinesia, which are commonly seen as the disease progresses. Daily activities such as eating, dressing, and walking became increasingly challenging, significantly affecting his independence and quality of life.

Recognizing the need for advanced intervention, Mr. Jampana underwent Deep Brain Stimulation surgery on November 24, 2025. Following the procedure, he demonstrated substantial improvement in motor functions and regained the ability to perform most daily activities independently, with only mild residual difficulties.

Today, while he continues to manage some challenges such as speech softness, swallowing difficulty, and fatigue, his overall functional independence has improved significantly. He is actively engaged in physiotherapy and follows a structured lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, and strict medication adherence.

Beyond physical symptoms, Parkinson’s disease had also impacted his emotional well-being, leading to stress and social withdrawal. With ongoing counseling and strong family support, he has been able to cope better and re-engage with daily life.

This case is particularly noteworthy due to the sustained improvement and functional independence achieved even after several years of disease progression. It underscores the importance of timely intervention, multidisciplinary care, and patient adherence in managing complex neurological conditions.

Dr. Rupam Borgohain, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Programme Director – PDMDRC, said, “Mr. Jampana’s case is a strong example of how timely adoption of advanced therapies like Deep Brain Stimulation can significantly alter the course of Parkinson’s disease. Despite the progressive nature of the condition, he has achieved excellent symptom control and maintained independence in daily life.” “While Parkinson’s disease remains incurable, cases like this reinforce that with the right intervention at the right time, patients can experience a meaningful improvement in quality of life and functional ability,” added Dr. Rupam.

This success story reinforces the evolving landscape of Parkinson’s disease management, where advanced therapies like DBS are offering renewed hope to patients. It demonstrates that with comprehensive care and timely decision-making, individuals living with Parkinson’s can continue to lead active and fulfilling lives.