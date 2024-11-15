Governor of West Bengal Inaugurates Elite Minds on Children’s Day: A New Learning Hub

by Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Children’s Day.

Kolkata, 15th November, 2024: Today, a new chapter in education began as Elite Minds, a premier educational institution, was inaugurated by His Excellency, the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose. The grand opening ceremony took place on the auspicious occasion of Children’s Day.

Located in the heart of the city, Elite Minds is committed to providing a comprehensive education that not only nurtures academic excellence but also fosters holistic development. The institution offers a range of co-curricular activities, ensuring a well-rounded education for its students.

“I had a tough time finding the right mentors for my children. From there sparked the need to create a safe space where learning could thrive and the children could work towards their academic and holistic development,” said Ms. Shruti Sharma, Director of Elite Minds. “This space is more than just a learning center; it’s a place where dreams take flight,” she added.

The inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a celebratory cake-cutting, and a warm welcome address by Ms. Shruti Sharma. The Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose graced the occasion with his insightful address, emphasizing the importance of quality education and holistic development.

One of the unique features of Elite Minds is its personalized career counseling service, which helps students make informed decisions about their future. The institution’s experienced faculty, coupled with cutting-edge teaching methodologies, ensures a rich and engaging learning experience.

By choosing Elite Minds, parents and students can be assured of a partnership that prioritizes academic excellence, holistic development, and future success.