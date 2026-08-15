NHAI Opens Applications for 2026-27 Winter and 2027 Term Internship Programmes

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened applications for its Winter Internship Programme 2026-27 and Term Internship Programme 2027, offering students an opportunity to gain practical experience through live projects in India’s national highway development ecosystem.

The one-month Winter Internship will run between December 2026 and January 2027, while the six-month Term Internship is scheduled from January to June 2027. Students will have some flexibility to select their preferred duration within the prescribed internship period, taking into account different academic calendars.

NHAI has identified 541 positions for the Winter Internship and 542 positions for the Term Internship. Interns will be placed across 125 ongoing National Highway projects, as well as various divisions of NHAI and the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL).

The programme will give students exposure to areas including highway planning and construction, operations and maintenance, asset management, road safety, legal affairs, finance, media and other functions. Interns will work under the supervision of experienced NHAI professionals.

The programme is open to eligible pre-final and final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from recognised institutions in India and abroad. Disciplines covered include engineering, computer science, IT, AI and data science, law, journalism and mass communication, human resources, finance and marketing, among others.

To encourage participation from leading technical institutions, 100 seats have been reserved for IIT students and 150 for students from NITs. Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹20,000 and a certificate after successfully completing the programme.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted online through the NHAI Internship Portal. Students are required to provide their academic details, indicate internship preferences and, where applicable, specify preferred project locations. Applications will subsequently be verified and recommended by the respective institutions.

The last date for students to apply is October 20, 2026, while institutes are required to complete their recommendations by November 10, 2026.

The internship initiative is part of NHAI’s broader effort to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and develop a skilled talent pool for India’s expanding highway and infrastructure sector. By combining academic learning with exposure to live infrastructure projects, the programmes are expected to give students a practical understanding of one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors.