President’s Medal for Distinguished Service Awarded to Railway Security Officer

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, the President of India has conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on officers and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).
Rajesh Lal, Assistant Security Commissioner at the Railway Board, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, recognising his distinguished contribution to railway security and service.
Another 15 officers and personnel from the RPF and RPSF have received the Medal for Meritorious Service for their dedicated service and professional commitment.
The recipients of the MSM are:
- Satya Prakash, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, North Eastern Railway
- C. S. Chengappa, Assistant Security Commissioner, Southern Railway
- Krishna Kumar Mishra, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Eastern Railway
- Vivek Verma, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway
- Moni Taro, Inspector, Railway Protection Special Force
- Barun Prasad Laheri, Inspector, Railway Protection Special Force
- H. K. Doddaiah, Sub Inspector, South Western Railway
- Kailash Prasad, Sub Inspector, North Eastern Railway
- Naresh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Northern Railway
- Guru Prasad Nagarikanti, Sub Inspector, South Central Railway
- Ram Prasad Meena, Assistant Sub Inspector (MT), Railway Protection Special Force
- E Arun Moli, Assistant Sub Inspector, Southern Railway
- Vikas Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector, North Central Railway
- Niraj Ahlawat, Assistant Sub Inspector, Northern Railway
- Shankar Shivswami Edle, Head Constable, Central Railway
The Independence Day honours recognise the contribution of railway security personnel who work to protect passengers, railway infrastructure and the wider railway network. The awards also acknowledge sustained professionalism and commitment to duty across different zones and units of the RPF and RPSF.