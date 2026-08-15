President’s Medal for Distinguished Service Awarded to Railway Security Officer

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, the President of India has conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on officers and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

Rajesh Lal, Assistant Security Commissioner at the Railway Board, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, recognising his distinguished contribution to railway security and service.

Another 15 officers and personnel from the RPF and RPSF have received the Medal for Meritorious Service for their dedicated service and professional commitment.

The recipients of the MSM are:

Satya Prakash, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, North Eastern Railway

C. S. Chengappa, Assistant Security Commissioner, Southern Railway

Krishna Kumar Mishra, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Eastern Railway

Vivek Verma, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway

Moni Taro, Inspector, Railway Protection Special Force

Barun Prasad Laheri, Inspector, Railway Protection Special Force

H. K. Doddaiah, Sub Inspector, South Western Railway

Kailash Prasad, Sub Inspector, North Eastern Railway

Naresh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Northern Railway

Guru Prasad Nagarikanti, Sub Inspector, South Central Railway

Ram Prasad Meena, Assistant Sub Inspector (MT), Railway Protection Special Force

E Arun Moli, Assistant Sub Inspector, Southern Railway

Vikas Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector, North Central Railway

Niraj Ahlawat, Assistant Sub Inspector, Northern Railway

Shankar Shivswami Edle, Head Constable, Central Railway

The Independence Day honours recognise the contribution of railway security personnel who work to protect passengers, railway infrastructure and the wider railway network. The awards also acknowledge sustained professionalism and commitment to duty across different zones and units of the RPF and RPSF.