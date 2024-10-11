NIELIT and Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Sign MoU for Tech Education Partnership

New Delhi, 11th October 2024: The Memorandum of understanding is signed between the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra through its Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai on 11th October 2024 at New Delhi.

Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon. Minister, Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India and Shri. Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Hon. Minister, Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra were present during this occasion. Dr. Vinod Mohitkar, Director, Technical Education, M.S., Dr. Pramod Naik, Director, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, DG, NIELIT, Sh. Abhishek Singh, Addl. Secretary, MeitY and various officials from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology were also present for discussion.

The scope of the work in this MoU is to establish a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (Al), Robotics, Internet of ThingsIOT), Industry 4.0, 3D Printing, and Allied Technologies for capacity training and R&D centers at Government Polytechnic and Government Engineering college in Maharashtra State and to seek funding from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) &other Govt. organisation through joint project proposal.

After the establishment of the Center of Excellence, NIELIT will execute the delivery of training & learning activities for the faculty and students in collaboration with industries, will develop relevant credit course contents, will provide placement assistance for employment to the students, and will maintain the Center of Excellence in good condition.

The Govt. of Maharashtra has a total of 40 Govt. Polytechnics in the State. Govt. of Maharashtra through the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has already established a Center of Excellence in loT at 6 Govt. Polytechnics and Center of Excellence in Robotics & Automation at 3 Govt. Polytechnics. At remaining Govt. Polytechnics Center of Excellence will be established through the funds made available through this MoU.