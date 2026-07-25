President Murmu Takes Green Initiative to Romania, Plants Tree Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

July 25: President Droupadi Murmu planted a tree in Romania as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The President’s participation in the campaign reflected India’s commitment to promoting ecological awareness and encouraging people to protect nature in honour of their mothers.

During the tree plantation programme, President Murmu emphasised the significance of collective efforts towards preserving the environment and creating a greener future for coming generations.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, launched to inspire citizens to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers, has encouraged people across India and abroad to participate in environmental protection efforts.

The tree plantation event in Romania also showcased the shared commitment of India and its international partners towards addressing environmental challenges and strengthening the message of sustainability.