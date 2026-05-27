STEM Metaverse Launches Innovator Summer Camp Across 18 Locations with KidZania and Hamleys Partnerships

Delhi, May 27 : Ed-tech company STEM Metaverse is growing the footprint of its Innovator Summer Camp by rolling out the program across 18 locations in India. By partnering with a variety of schools, experiential spaces, and activity centres, the platform is successfully bringing practical technical education into major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Thanks to these joint efforts, kids can now access highly specialised workshops located right inside KidZania venues in Noida and Mumbai, as well as select Hamleys Play areas.

The expansion marks a definitive shift in the summer learning landscape, establishing an environment where school breaks are utilised for deep subject exploration rather than the traditional consumption of brief activities. To facilitate focused learning, the camp dedicates 15 hours over five days to a single discipline. This setup allows children to deeply explore a subject before transitioning to the next technical theme. The camp, overall, covers 60 hours of learning across 4 weeks. It starts on different dates across June, at different locations, thus giving people keen on a certain topic various options to choose from, accommodating their travel plans.

The coursework is completely hands-on. In fact, students get the opportunity to carry their creations back home every day. During the Electronics module, participants wire up working circuits and sensors. The Internet of Things track shifts the focus to sensors and home automation, programming a microcontroller like an Arduino or an ESP32. The schedule also dedicates a full week to Artificial Intelligence, breaking down exactly how Large Language Models actually operate. For students interested in physical builds, the Aeromodelling track covers drone and rocket construction, while the Structural Engineering week tackles kinetic designs and load-bearing frameworks.

STEM Metaverse has announced that the camp fee is set at INR 7,670 per week, inclusive of GST, which covers all required materials and take-home project kits. Students who complete the program will receive a validated certificate from STEM.org Educational Research™. This international accreditation body independently ranks STEM Metaverse among the top five percent of STEM learning experiences globally.

Speaking on the launch, Ritika Amit Kumar, Co-Founder of STEM Metaverse, said,

“Just being exposed to technology is no longer enough for children in the AI era. They have to understand the underlying logic behind these systems, so that they cannot just use technology, but actually build it, as they grow up. We firmly believe kids learn best when they are emotionally invested and building something from scratch.”

This expansive network of venue partnerships targets parents and students seeking to develop experiential learning and problem-solving skills that extend past the duration of the camp. By actively weaving self-management, critical thinking, logical reasoning, and design thinking into every activity, STEM Metaverse aims to position its camps as a gateway to practical problem-solving. STEM Metaverse’s own venue network across Delhi NCR includes The Camellias, The British School, Eternal Oasis, Leens Nesting, The Learning Loft, Little Unicorn, and Nirvana Patio, with The Bay Club in Mumbai. Together with the KidZania and Hamleys locations, the programme reaches children across four cities and 18 venues.

The company is already planning its next phase. As the summer holidays wrap up, their year-long STEM classes with schools will begin. STEM Metaverse is currently expanding its curricular integrations with schools across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR.