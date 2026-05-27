Airlines Scale Back Flight Operations as Rising Fuel Costs Pressure Aviation Sector

May 27: India’s aviation sector is witnessing a temporary reduction in flight operations as airlines respond to rising fuel prices and increasing operational costs linked to global geopolitical tensions.

Air India has reduced nearly 22 per cent of its domestic flight operations, while IndiGo has trimmed around 5–7 per cent of domestic services and nearly 17 per cent of international operations.

Industry analysts said the move comes amid elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have increased operational expenses for carriers already operating in a highly competitive market environment.

Airlines are reportedly recalibrating route networks and flight frequencies to manage costs more efficiently while maintaining operational stability and passenger demand balance.

Experts noted that the aviation industry remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in global crude oil prices, with geopolitical developments and supply-side disruptions continuing to impact fuel costs worldwide.

Despite the temporary reductions, aviation demand in India remains resilient, and airlines are expected to closely monitor fuel price trends and market conditions before making further operational adjustments.