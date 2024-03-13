The University of Iowa Selects TrialX to Build SAYSTOP Study App

New York, NY, March 13, 2024 — TrialX & The University of Iowa and Olive View Medical Center, University of California, Los Angeles are proud to announce the release of the SAYSTOP Study App, developed for a research study titled “Study of Antibiotics You Stop for Treatment Of Pyelonephritis (SAYSTOP)” led by the University of Iowa and the Olive View Medical Center, University of California, Los Angeles. This app will enable study participants to track and manage their antibiotic usage and report their daily symptoms with ease.

Antibiotic resistance is a pressing global health issue, exacerbated by the rampant overuse and misuse of antibiotics. Brett Faine, PharmD, MS, of the Department of Emergency Medicine, at the University of Iowa and David Talan, MD of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles are investigating if it is safe for patients to stop their antibiotics when they feel better compared to completing all their antibiotic pills for urinary tract infections (UTI). The University of Iowa and University of California, Los Angeles selected TrialX to develop a user-friendly mobile application tailored for remote data collection for this clinical study.

During the study, participants will receive medications that will come in two separate blister packs for the treatment of their UTI, from which they will make a switch during the study, while tracking symptoms and antibiotic intake. Additionally, the SAYSTOP App will provide reminders to complete surveys, record dosing and any side effects.

“We believe that technology plays a pivotal role in addressing challenges related to clinical trials and the SAYSTOP Study App is a testament to that belief,” said Brett Faine, the co-principal investigator, and “Through this collaboration with TrialX, we hope to gather valuable insights into antibiotic usage patterns and ultimately develop strategies to mitigate the spread of antibiotic resistance.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of Iowa and University of California, Los Angeles on this critical research initiative,” said Paul Donnelly, CSO, TrialX.” The SAYSTOP Study App represents a significant step forward in the fight against antibiotic resistance. By harnessing the power of decentralized clinical trial technology, we aim to empower clinical research investigators to simplify and accelerate their study data collection to discover useful insights that guide future strategies in healthcare.