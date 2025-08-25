UEI Global College Students Organised Annual Food Festival – Vanakkam Japan 2025

New Delhi, 25th August 2025: UEI Global College, Rohini, successfully organised its annual food festival – “Vanakkam Japan 2025”. The theme of this vibrant and unique celebration was a fusion of Chettinad and Japanese cuisines, offering a delightful amalgamation of traditional and contemporary flavours while bringing International and Indian cuisines at fore.

The festival provided a platform for Freshmen (1st year) students to showcase both conventional and modern culinary techniques, creating an immersive dining experience that resembled a premium restaurant setting. The campus was beautifully decorated in line with the theme, and guests were greeted with warmth and professionalism. From curating the menu to preparing and serving the dishes, students took complete ownership of the event – making it a truly hands-on learning opportunity.

The event highlighted the learning of first year students by showcasing the comprehensive framework of Hospitality and Hotel Management. It guided them through essential operational & core functions and managerial skills while laying down a strong foundation for entrepreneurial thinking and leadership development from the outset, itself.

Parents, guardians, relatives, and friends of the students were invited as esteemed guests. They highly appreciated the creativity, confidence, and professional skills demonstrated by the students.

The innovative Chettinad and Japanese fusion cuisine served during the event won hearts and made the festival a memorable and proud occasion for all.