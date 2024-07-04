University of Leeds signs landmark MoU with Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Mumbai, 04th July 2024: The University of Leeds has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai. This partnership marks a significant step forward in fostering international collaboration in the fields of chemical technology and engineering.

The collaboration between ICT and the University of Leeds is poised to significantly impact the future of higher education and research in both countries. By combining the strengths of two leading institutions, this partnership will promote the development of innovative solutions to global challenges, enhance the quality of education, and provide students with a global perspective. The exchange of knowledge, resources, and talent will create a robust educational environment, fostering creativity and critical thinking among students and researchers.

The newly signed MoU outlined the development of collaborative research projects and the organisation of joint academic activities, including workshops, conferences and seminars. Additionally, it promotes the exchange of research and teaching personnel, student placements and exchanges, and the sharing of publications and other materials of mutual interest. Both institutes will also collaborate on joint funding applications to support and enhance their research and educational initiatives under the newly announced partnership.

Dr Andrew B. Ross, Associate Professor in Energy and Resource Recovery, International lead for School of Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Leeds, commented on the MoU, saying, “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. This collaboration will not only enhance our research capabilities but also provide our students and faculty with unique opportunities for international engagement and learning.” “The University of Leeds and the Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai have previously secured funding from the Newton-Bhabha fund, and the UK Global Challenges Research Fund. A particularly successful collaboration was the BEFWAM project, investigating the management and utilisation of Invasive Aquatic plants such as water Hyacinth to produce bioenergy and fertiliser products “, Prof Ross added. Prof. Aniruddha B. Pandit, Vice Chancellor, ICT Mumbai commented on this MoU, “This MoU will strengthen the ties between the UK and India, contributing to the global academic community’s efforts to address pressing issues such as sustainability, the provision of clean and affordable energy, waste management, health, and technological advancements. As both institutions work together on joint research projects and academic initiatives, they will set a benchmark for international cooperation in higher education, inspiring other universities to pursue similar partnerships.”

The University of Leeds and the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, are committed to leveraging their combined strengths to address global challenges and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in areas such as sustainable energy and waste management. This MoU represents a promising beginning for a long-term and impactful partnership.