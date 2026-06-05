C.O.R.E. Announces W.i.S.H for Its Next-Gen Pop-Culture Festival Music Stage

India, June 5: C.O.R.E. Culture Of Real Experiences, the all-new next generation pop-culture festival signs W.i.S.H, a four-member, Indian pop (I-pop), girl group mentored by Mikey McCleary, to premiere on the first day of C.O.R.E.’s two-day culturally designed multiverse event.

Conceptualised by Fanthology Studios and Black White Orange, C.O.R.E. will bring the stage to the world, for licensed partners, merchandise, providing an immersive fan experiences under one roof. Bringing together Indian and global IPs, C.O.R.E. will further earmark this pivotal moment with W.i.S.H.’s performance through their signature blend of loud, rebellious, confident, pop energy and strong aura – one that leads with boss-women energy and encourages their listeners to “Dream Big”. The squad of 4 talented music artists, Ri (Riya Duggal), Sim (Simran Duggal), Zo (Zoe Siddharth), and Suchi (Suchita Shirke) will be performing on Day 1 – 20 June, 2026, Saturday from 5:00 pm onwards. C.O.R.E.’s stage will raise their performance bar alongside the craft of India’s music market with anthemic pop hits and chart-toppers encapsulating distinctive audio-visual cinematic shorts and features.

Known for redefining India’s emerging pop landscape, W.i.S.H. has built a strong community with their original music and high energy live performances. At C.O.R.E., the group will perform fan-favourite tracks including Bolo Bolo, Galti and Lazeez and other selections from their debut album ‘Sweetburn’. The set will also celebrate key milestones from their musical journey, including their association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup anthem, alongside their hit versions of the iconic disco song ‘Boom Boom’ and the superhit party Bollywood song ‘Desi Girl’, that have shaped their rise as one of India’s most exciting pop acts. Making C.O.R.E. as part of their milestone stage with an audience from far and wide with an approximate count of 30,000 listeners, W.i.S.H. will be exclusively showcasing their talent, merchandise, and growing art at the Culture Of Real Experiences.

Bhavik Vora, Co-founder, C.O.R.E. & Fanthology Studios, commented,

“Partnering with such positions, C.O.R.E. pivots its most ambitious pop-culture platform to date, uniting fandom, anime cinema, and live entertainment within a globally benchmarked cultural ecosystem. W.i.S.H. will be bringing to our cultural experience, not just their high-energy entertainment-first performance, but also spark the change in an evolving experience at such fandom-led immersive and interactive touchpoints.”

Mikey McCleary, Creator and Mentor, W.i.S.H., (Managing Director – Dreampop Entertainment) commented,