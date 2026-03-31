Rap Takes Center Stage at RADA 2026

Mar, 31: Marathi Hip-Hop is in the spotlight for its raw, gritty, and fresh sound. To celebrate this moment, and Marathi popular culture at large, RADA, Maharashtra’s first-ev er Marathi pop culture festival, made history on its very first day by hosting 50 artists within 15 hours on one eclectic stage. Presented by BhaDiPa (Bharatiya Digital Party), RADA spotlighted Marathi rappers who have made waves in the desi Hip-Hop scene. By dedicating more than half of the first day to these rising stars, RADA stayed true to its commitment to celebrate Marathi rap on a grand scale.

The first act celebrated the rise of Marathi rap as a powerful vessel of self-expression for Maharashtrian youth across the world. A-Jit, DJ Rasal, and Nilswag delivered gritty tracks like Bomba Bomb, alongside heartland Marathi flavour through a track by Nilswag inspired by Satara, and a soul-stirring tribute to folk icon Anand Shinde.

The RADA stage had a global flavour too. From Central Cee samples to boom bap and trap influences, LeoMazaNav invited the audience into his personal life with Dahavi Fail. He also performed his unreleased track Sablo, featuring the Nepal-based rapper Drako, who delivered some of the hardest Marathi verses of the night.

One of the electrifying debut acts came from MC Azad and his crew – a set that lived up to the festival’s name, RADA, channeling the authentic, raw, and honest voices of the street. Pumping up the crowd to DMX’s X Gon Give It To Ya, he launched into his own track Aala Azad Part II, before bringing the house together with a message of unity through Public Aaplich Aahe, closing on a high note with Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray.

As the sun went down, Year Down (YD), one of the most sought-after producers in the game, took command of the stage. His signature sitar intro roared through the venue as songs like RX 100, and trap-infused Sagla Sangto by MC Gawthi amped up the energy. He kept the momentum going with unreleased d material and fan favorites Mazya Sonya and Yung DSA’s Yeda Yung, proving that a great producer doesn’t just complement the verses – he shapes them.

One of the most compelling acts of the night was that of Siddhesh X Tilted Rayz – a theatrical Hip-Hop set that celebrated Marathi Asmita through some smash hits that embodied regional pride with genuine musical flair.

Renowned content creator Gaurav Malode represented his city, Ahmednagar, in the most grungy and gritty way, performing Gaav Maza Nagar and an unreleased collaboration with YD titled Kalshit Kalshi.

After that high octane productions came Mahi G, who proudly wore her culture on her sleeve and delivered one of the night’s most powerful performances. A conscious rapper from Ahilyanagar who is rooted in the heartland, her verses captured the current state of affairs with unflinching honesty through songs like Vikasacha Khul and her viral track Jungle Cha Raja. Her set cemented RADA’s position as a platform that amplifies diverse voices and messages of young India.

Following Mahi G, Srushti Tawade carried that raw energy and metamorphosed it into something altogether whimsical. Her vocal command made her set an empowering act in itself. – whether performing Chill Kinda Guy or her Coke Studio feature Bayo. Having built an entertainer identity well beyond her appearance on the Hip-Hop show, she proved herself an unstoppable force in the desi rap scene.

As the show progressed, it circled back to the very roots of why Hip-Hop began. Rap has always been a critique of any oppressive system, and Marathi rap has seen a powerful rise in artists who speak truth to power. Amravati-based rapper 100 RBH embodied this spirit – sporting a hoodie with the picture of revolutionary Rajguru, his message was clear before he even began. And his verses on Amravati Potta, Warli and Historic Don only made its message echo wider.

Another act that had hard-hitting verses and a butter-smooth flow was 99 Side, whose infectious flow defied metres. He performed his songs Subhe Subhe, Gondhal, and Chowk Pe, along with an unreleased collaboration with the folk legend Anand Shinde. The Gully Gang talent really turned up the heat, reaffirming his commitment to taking the craft to. greater level heights.

While seasoned rappers brought their A-game, content creator Danny Pandit arrived with an ease that immediately clicked with the crowd. One of the most anticipated acts of the evening, he didn’t disappoint – performing with the demeanour of a veteran. From Crown, and Baadhsha Boy, to Zatpat Patapat, and an unreleased track, Pandit proved his versatility as not just a funny personality but a talented rapper as well.

Next up was the breakout artist of 2024, Yung DSA. The Pune-based young rapper has been gathering popularity for his cash rap and trap-heavy music. His track Yeda Yung with Year Down became a club banger, and at RADA, he transformed the stage into a full blown party. With Maaf Kar, Raade Rapate, Yeda Yung, and more, DSA his infectious energy translates seamlessly into a riotous live experience.

The final act belonged to Shreyas Sagvekar, the artist who made the world groove to his house-inflected rap song Tambdi Chaambdi. Joined by Vedang and his band, Sagvekar moved across the stage with suave that belied the molotov-force of his lyrics – making the crowd jump, feel, and dance with abandon. From electrifying moshpits to spontaneous dance freestyles, the performance was a testament to Hip-Hop’s power to transform pain into art. Through RADA, Shreyas and Vedang furthered that mission, bringing people together to feel it all.

At RADA, every performer brought an eclectic mix of experimental sounds, weaving international influences into the very fabric of Marathi culture – and forging something entirely anew. From artistic freedom to uplifting live energy, this first-of-its-kind Marathi pop culture festival created a democratic space where regional pride was celebrated on a grand scale. The first day was not just a reminder, but a declaration of the grand arrival of Marathi music’s most multi-faceted Marathi voices.