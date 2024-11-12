Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya Highlights Financial Scam Awareness in Special Episode Inspired by Karuna Pandey’s Real-Life Experience

Mumbai, November 12, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ continues to bring relatable stories to life, and its recent episode sees Rajesh Wagle’s (Sumeet Raghvan) boss, Kiara (Anju Jadhav), caught in a horrifying financial scam. In a tense sequence of events, scammers posing as investigating authorities manipulate Kiara into making fraudulent financial transactions. Growing suspicious, Rajesh rushes to step in and stop any further damage.

Known for addressing issues that affect the quintessential common man, Wagle Ki Duniya takes inspiration for this storyline from Karuna Pandey aka Sony SAB’s Pushpa from the show Pushpa Impossible, who experienced a similar fraud when scammers impersonating investigating officials contacted her about unauthorized transactions. Through this gripping story, Wagle Ki Duniya aims to raise awareness and caution viewers about staying alert against financial scams. Audiences will be intrigued to see this real-life inspired storyline unfold on screen, as Rajesh faces off against the fraudsters to protect Kiara.

Will Rajesh save Kiara from the scam on time?

Sumeet Raghvan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Feel proud to be a part of Wagle Ki Duniya as the show consistently brings real-life issues to the forefront. We hope to not only entertain but also educate our audiences about staying vigilant and taking wise action in difficult situations. Through this storyline, we hope to raise awareness about financial scams and encourage viewers to stay informed and cautious.”

Karuna Pandey, whose real-life experience is the inspiration behind the story, said, “I truly appreciate how Wagle Ki Duniya is addressing such relevant and relatable issues. Having personally experienced a scam like this, I felt it was essential to share my story. If my experience can help others avoid falling into similar traps, then bringing it to life on the show is more than worthwhile. I’m glad the show has taken up the cause to bring these realities to light in a meaningful way.”

