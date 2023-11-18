Visitors in for a pawsome day at Infiniti Mall with ‘What The Woof’

Infiniti Mall, Mumbai’s leading food, shopping, and entertainment destination is back with a thrilling day for all pet lovers with ‘What The Woof’ season 4. The day will feature dogs competing in engaging challenges and charming audiences with a magnificent ramp walk.

The day will also present an opportunity for visitors to adopt these canines and help them find their forever homes. A dog behaviorist sharing insights on the behavior of dogs and decoding its meaning will be an interesting aspect of the day. A veterinarian is also expected to enlighten audiences on various aspects of animal wellness. Besides, these intriguing discussions, a fun quiz trivia, along with games such as Temptation Alley, Simon Says and a treasure hunt will leave the audience amused and entertained.

A delightful day for animal lovers, ‘What The Woof’ is expected to create a lively environment filled with smiles and exuberance.

Details:

Date – 18th November, 2023

Venue – Infiniti Mall, Malad

Time – 4:00 PM onwards

Infiniti Mall, a division of K Raheja Realty Group enthusiastically welcomes visitors to spend quality time with furry friends.