Indulge in a soulful music with Papon at Infiniti Mall

Mumbai’s premier hub for food, shopping, and entertainment – Infiniti Mall gets ready for an electrifying concert at its Malad location. Acclaimed Indian playback singer and composer, Papon, will be performing for an unforgettable night. Fans are invited to come and experience the magic live, singing along to some of his most iconic songs.

In addition to Assamese, Papon has showcased his vocal versatility in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi. As the lead vocalist and founder of the folk-fusion band Papon and The East India Company, he has left an indelible mark on the music scene in India. His remarkable contributions have earned him prestigious accolades, further solidifying his status as a luminary in the industry.

Audiences can anticipate a mesmerizing performance as Papon is set to enthrall with his timeless hits like ‘Tu Jo Mila’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Chaav Laga’, and many more.