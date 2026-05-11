Ualett Launches “Ualett Rewards” to Give Back to Gig Workers

WILMINGTON, Del. —May 11, 2026 — Ualett, the leading financial technology platform serving gig workers, announced the launch of Ualett Rewards, a new loyalty program designed to recognize and reward clients for their engagement and financial activity.

With Ualett Rewards, clients can turn everyday interactions into real financial benefits through GigPoints, redeemable for remittance savings and digital rewards. The program deepens Ualett’s commitment to helping independent workers build more flexible, resilient financial lives while making the in-app experience more engaging and valuable over time.

“Gig workers are constantly balancing tight schedules, rising costs, and unpredictable income,” said Ricky Michel Presbot, Co-Founder and CEO of Ualett. “Ualett Rewards is our way of saying thank you to the workers who trust us every day. By turning routine actions into meaningful rewards, we’re helping clients get more value from every interaction with Ualett.”

Ualett Rewards will officially launch today, and all eligible clients can access the program directly through the Ualett app.

How Ualett Rewards Works

Through Ualett Rewards, clients earn GigPoints for simple, everyday actions in the app, including:

Client referrals: Points are awarded when a referred user successfully enrolls.

In-app gaming experiences: Points can be earned by participating in interactive features and experiences within the Ualett app.

Accumulated GigPoints are tracked over time and can be redeemed for tangible benefits, such as:

Savings on remittances, helping clients keep more of what they earn on eligible transactions.

Eligible digital rewards, including select gift cards and other digital benefits.

As Ualett scales its platform, the company is focused on ensuring that its most engaged clients share directly in the value they help create. Ualett Rewards is designed to feel intuitive and fair: clients earn points for the actions they’re already taking and can clearly see how those points convert into real, usable financial benefits over time.

By integrating rewards into everyday app interactions, Ualett is strengthening its role as a long-term financial ally for gig workers—providing not just access to fast, flexible capital, but also ongoing incentives that support smarter financial decisions and deeper engagement.