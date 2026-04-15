𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐛 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟕-𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐛 𝐈𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚

Hyderabad, April 15: Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, successfully treated Mrs. Prayagbai Shankarrao Shinde (57) from Hingoli, Maharashtra, who presented with acute limb ischemia of the left lower limb with pre-gangrenous changes, a serious and potentially limb-threatening vascular emergency.

The patient was admitted with severe pain, swelling, fever, and bluish discoloration of the left foot, indicating compromised blood flow. Advanced imaging revealed complete thrombotic occlusion of major arteries of the left lower limb, including the superficial femoral, popliteal, and tibial arteries. Given the severity of ischemia and risk of limb loss, the vascular surgery team acted swiftly.

She underwent left groin exploration with left femoral embolectomy under general anesthesia on July 29, 2025. The procedure successfully restored arterial blood flow to the limb. The intraoperative and postoperative periods were uneventful, and the patient showed gradual improvement with multidisciplinary care, including strict diabetes control and anticoagulation therapy.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Bhavin L. Ram, Senior Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, said,

“Acute limb ischemia is a vascular emergency where every hour counts. Timely intervention helped us restore circulation and prevent immediate limb loss in this patient. Early recognition of symptoms like sudden pain, discoloration, and coldness of the limb is crucial, especially in patients with diabetes and hypertension.”

Yashoda Hospitals continues to deliver advanced vascular and endovascular care, supported by expert clinicians, rapid diagnostics, and comprehensive postoperative management, helping patients avoid major amputations and regain quality of life.