Nov 26: Indian scientists have developed a new way to detect powerful solar particle events using gamma-ray detectors installed at research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica. The discovery could help expand ground-based observations and improve understanding of how solar activity affects Earth.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Mumbai, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), detected signals of a rare solar event known as Ground-Level Enhancement (GLE) at India’s polar research stations in Ny-Ålesund, Arctic, and Maitri, Antarctica.

The team studied the solar event of 11 November 2025, identified as GLE #77. It was linked to an intense X-class solar flare, a fast coronal mass ejection and a strong solar particle event.

Gamma-Ray Detectors Help Detect Solar Events

Ground-Level Enhancements occur when highly energetic particles, mainly protons released by powerful solar eruptions, travel through space and enter Earth’s atmosphere. These particles produce secondary signals that scientists can detect and study.

Traditionally, scientists use neutron monitors to identify these events. The Indian research team has now shown that gamma-ray detectors can also record their signatures, offering another way to monitor extreme solar activity.

The detectors installed at Maitri and Ny-Ålesund recorded clear signals during the November 2025 event. Maitri registered an early response, while the detector at Ny-Ålesund showed a more gradual change.

The observations were consistent with measurements from conventional neutron-monitor networks.

A More Cost-Effective Approach to Monitoring

The researchers analysed the detector readings carefully to distinguish the solar event from other possible sources, including background radiation, thunderstorms, lightning-related activity and other space phenomena.

The team also compared the results with neutron-monitor observations and particle data from GOES satellites.

The study involved Prof. G. Vichare, Ms. P. Thakur and Mr. C. Selvaraj from IIG, along with Prof. N. Gopalswamy from NASA.

Gamma-ray detectors are relatively compact and cost-effective compared with conventional neutron-monitor installations. According to the researchers, installing more such detectors at selected locations could help expand the coverage of ground-based observations.

Strengthening India’s Role in Space-Weather Research

The findings could help scientists better understand how high-energy solar particles enter and interact with Earth’s atmosphere under different geographical and geomagnetic conditions.

A wider network of gamma-ray detectors could complement existing monitoring systems and contribute to improved observation of extreme space-weather events.

The successful detection of GLE #77 at both polar stations also highlights the importance of India’s research facilities in the Arctic and Antarctica and their contribution to international scientific research.