New Delhi, Nov 26: Every year on November 26, India celebrates Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, to remember the historic adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. More than a day of remembrance, the occasion is an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the rights, duties and democratic values that form the foundation of the country.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of discussions and deliberations. It came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic. While January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day, November 26 marks the day the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, played a leading role in preparing the document. His contribution, along with the work of the members of the Constituent Assembly, helped shape the framework of modern India.

Why Constitution Day Is Celebrated

The Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to promote awareness of the Constitution and recognise its importance in public life. The day encourages people, especially young citizens, to understand the principles that guide the country and the responsibilities they share in protecting its democratic system.

The Preamble captures the spirit of the Constitution through its commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. These ideals remain central to India’s democratic journey and underline the importance of equal rights, dignity and participation for every citizen.

Constitution Day 2026: Nationwide Activities

This year’s celebrations include activities organised by government departments, State and Union Territory administrations, schools, colleges and other institutions.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is facilitating an online reading of the Preamble through the MyGov portal in 23 languages, including 22 Scheduled Languages and English. Citizens can take part by reading the Preamble, receiving a participation certificate and sharing it on social media.

A Constitution Quiz is also being conducted through the MyGov and MyBharat portals from November 18 to 26. These initiatives aim to make learning about the Constitution more engaging and accessible.

Bringing Young People into the Conversation

Youth participation is an important part of this year’s observance. The Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad is being organised across 786 districts in all 36 States and Union Territories from November 24 to 26.

The programme aims to encourage young people to engage with constitutional values and take an active interest in nation-building.

Schools and colleges are also being encouraged to organise morning assemblies, discussions, quizzes, essay and debate competitions. Other activities across the country include seminars, webinars, poster-making, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns and community events.

The Constitution: More Than a Legal Document

The Constitution is not simply a collection of laws. It defines how the country is governed, protects citizens’ rights and sets out the responsibilities of public institutions. It also reminds citizens that democracy depends not only on government but on active and responsible participation by people.

Constitution Day offers an opportunity to look beyond formal celebrations and consider how these values are reflected in everyday life. Respect for equality, freedom of expression, justice and the dignity of others helps strengthen the democratic spirit of the country.

As India marks Constitution Day 2026, the message remains relevant: understanding the Constitution is a shared responsibility. Its ideals gain strength when citizens know their rights, fulfil their duties and contribute to a fair, inclusive and democratic society.