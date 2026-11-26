Location: kerala, India

Ernakulam, Kerala: Sanford, an international electronics and home appliances brand established in the Middle East in 2004, is strengthening its presence in the Indian market with ambitious plans for geographical expansion, manufacturing development and brand building. Operating in India under Southfield Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Sanford aims to establish itself as a leading electronics and home appliances brand in the country.

Originally founded under Sanford Middle East DWC, with its headquarters in Dubai, the brand has developed an international presence across the Middle East, Africa and other global markets. In July 2019, Southfield Electronics Pvt. Ltd. acquired Sanford for its Indian operations, marking a significant milestone in its journey into the Indian market. The company currently operates from Ernakulam, Kerala.

A Diverse Product Portfolio

Sanford offers a comprehensive range of products across multiple categories, including home appliances, kitchen appliances, personal care and lighting solutions.

Its home appliances portfolio includes fans, iron boxes, vacuum cleaners and insect killers. The kitchen appliances range includes mixer grinders, pressure cookers, gas stoves, kettles, non-stick cookware, air fryers and grills. The brand also offers personal care products such as trimmers, hair dryers and hair straighteners, along with torches and emergency lights.

The company’s business activities include product design, manufacturing, assembly and importing. Sanford differentiates itself through its focus on product design, manufacturing and assembly through its own team, supported by its collaboration with Southfield Bio-Chemical.

International Achievements and Recognition

Sanford has established its presence in more than 10 countries globally and has received the Superbrands Award in Dubai. The brand has also achieved a significant milestone in its lighting category, with more than 35 million torches and emergency lights sold globally.

These achievements reflect the brand’s international experience and provide a strong foundation for its growing Indian operations.

Expansion and Future Plans

Currently operating across South India, Sanford is preparing to expand into North India. The company has outlined a five-phase expansion strategy, beginning with Kerala, followed by South India, Pan-India distribution, national brand building and its long-term ambition of becoming a leading Indian electronics and home appliances brand.

Sanford also plans to establish a larger manufacturing unit in India to support its future growth. Additionally, the company has established its own IT solutions team in India to strengthen its technological and operational capabilities.

Distribution and Brand Engagement

Sanford reaches customers through offline distributors and dealers as well as online platforms, including Amazon and its official website. Its distribution ecosystem follows the model of Sanford Brand Distributors Dealers Consumers.

In March 2026, the company organised a brand event in Calicut, Kerala, showcasing its existing products and new launches. The event was attended by distributors, dealers and influencers. Sanford is planning its next brand event in April 2027 in Kannur, Kerala, with a wider audience that will include customers, distributors, dealers and influencers.

Leadership and Vision

Sanford operates in India under Southfield Electronics Pvt. Ltd., led by Managing Director Muneeb Mohamed and Director Salma T A.

The brand is built around five core pillars: Quality, Innovation, Simplicity, Value and Service. Its differentiation focuses on five dimensions: Product, Design, Quality, Value and Brand.

With its international heritage, diverse product portfolio and expanding Indian operations, Sanford aims to build a strong national presence while delivering products that meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

About Sanford: Sanford is an international electronics and home appliances brand established in the Middle East in 2004. Its Indian operations are managed by Southfield Electronics Pvt. Ltd.