77 Year Old Defies the Odds to Beat Chest Wall Cancer at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central

22nd August 2025, Mumbai: At an age when most people worry about slowing down, a 77-year-old gentleman was facing something far more serious a rapidly growing tumour on his left chest . What began as a small, painless swelling grew to the size of a lemon in just two months. There was no trauma, no warning only a quiet but aggressive cancer.

A biopsy confirmed the diagnosis: high-grade sarcoma . Yet there was a ray of hope advanced scans showed the disease was still localized. Despite his age and existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and a past heart stent, his heart and lung tests came back strong. Surgery was possible.

The case was complex. The cancer had affected three ribs and needed a wide excision. But under the expert care of Dr. Tanveer Majeed, Consultant Surgical Oncologist , along with Dr. Akshay Deshpande, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, and Dr. Shilpa Deshmukh, Onco Anaesthesiologist, the Wockhardt team stepped in.

The team removed the affected chest wall and reconstructed it using proline mesh and a muscle flap from his back. He was ventilated for two days post-surgery as a precaution, but recovered faster than expected.

By Day 9, he walked out of the hospital, smiling and stable a quiet victory for a man who never expected to face cancer at this stage of life.

“This wasn’t just about removing a tumour. It was about restoring strength, dignity, and quality of life,” said Dr. Tanveer Majeed.

This case is a testament to what experienced hands and personalized care can achieve even in the most challenging scenarios . At Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, agage is never a barrier to hope, healing, or a second chance at life.