Building Global Partnerships to Combat Cancer Through Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

Chennai, 11 November 2024: The 7th edition of the Apollo Cancer Conclave, organized by Apollo Cancer Centers ,Mumbai was attended by over 2,000 Oncologist with over 400 faculty from leading national and international cancer care experts and researchers. The event focused on discussing the latest advances and innovations in cancer care, navigating the evolving landscape from contemporary treatments to precision oncology.

Held from November 8th to 10th, the conclave provided a dynamic platform for healthcare professionals to engage in panel discussions, workshops, and research presentations. The key note and the sessions offered invaluable insights into both established and emerging cancer care treatments and management strategies.

With seven organ-specific scientific tracks, more than 100 sessions, and numerous interactive discussions, the Apollo Cancer Conclave has firmly established itself as the cornerstone event in oncology. It is now a key fixture on the healthcare calendar for oncology specialists dedicated to combating cancer more effectively and empathetically.

Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) at the World Health Organization, remarked, “IARC’s 2022 estimates show that the global cancer burden is projected to rise from 20 million new cases in 2022 to 35 million by 2050, primarily impacting low- and middle-income countries. In India, the cancer burden is expected to rise from 1.41 million new cases in 2022 to 2.69 million in 2050. With this alarming prediction, prevention has become the key response to the cancer epidemic. Initiatives like the Apollo Cancer Conclave 2024 offer an invaluable platform to raise awareness among local experts. At IARC, our vision is a world where fewer people develop cancer, and this requires proactive, evidence-based strategies in prevention and early detection. The Conclave has been a remarkable opportunity to share these strategies and strengthen our collective mission.” Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, stated, “Apollo Hospitals was founded with a vision to deliver healthcare of global standards. We continue that legacy by revolutionizing cancer care through new benchmarks, advanced technologies, and innovative treatments, ensuring better outcomes for a wider audience. With over 390 oncologists across 22 Apollo Cancer Centres, we deliver compassionate, patient-centric care, benchmarked against the best globally. The inauguration of the Apollo Cancer Conclave highlights our commitment to bringing the highest standards of healthcare to the people of India and the world.” Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, President of Group Oncology & International at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “As we delve deeper into the evolving field of oncology, it’s critical to recognize the groundbreaking innovations emerging worldwide. Significant advancements in early cancer detection are on the horizon, and with our well-trained clinicians and cutting-edge technologies, we continue to reshape the oncology landscape. Today, cancer care means providing comprehensive, 360-degree support. By keeping pace with technological advancements in cancer management and treatment, Apollo Cancer Centres remains at the forefront of this transformative journey, serving 3.5 billion people across 147 countries.” Dr. Anil D’cruz, Director of Oncology Services at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, commented, “The Apollo Cancer Conclave has become a highly anticipated event within the global oncology community, bringing together thought leaders, practitioners, and researchers dedicated to transforming cancer care. Our goal is to inspire, challenge, and collectively advance cancer treatment through knowledge-sharing and collaboration. This year’s focus on precision oncology underscores the shift toward more tailored, patient-centric approaches to cancer treatment, ultimately improving the quality of life for every patient battling cancer.”

The Conclave featured a wide range of sessions covering various areas of oncology, including breast, gynecology, gastrointestinal, head and neck, uro-oncology, and hematolymphoid cancers. With keynote addresses, interactive panels, and real-time case discussions, the event highlighted the transformative potential of technology and precision medicine in cancer care, emphasizing patient-centric innovations.

One of the Conclave’s major announcements was the introduction of Apollo’s new Breast Cancer Care guidelines, which are set to redefine how breast cancer is managed across India.

The Apollo Cancer Conclave 2024 set the stage for continued advancements in cancer care, establishing new benchmarks in precision oncology, robotics, AI-based patient care, and clinical collaboration. This year’s event exemplified Apollo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of oncology and reinforced its role as a global leader in transforming cancer care.